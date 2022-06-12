 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

SCDOT plans road work in T&D Region

  • 0

Several miles of U.S. 21 (Columbia Road), U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) and Cannon Bridge Road are slated for improvements in the next couple of years as part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Pavement Improvement Program.

About six miles of Columbia Road north of Orangeburg from Ridgewood Drive to the Calhoun County line is down to be rebuilt during the 2022-23 fiscal year, while about 9 miles of U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) from the Bamberg County line to near Legrand Smoak Street is scheduled to be rehabilitated in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Sheriff seeking $1M hike in funding; increase in violent crime, shootings cited as reason

About 4-1/2 miles of Cannon Bridge Road from Old Edisto Road to Wesley Grove Road is also scheduled to be upgraded in the coming fiscal year.

Other roads of note in The T&D Region slated for improvement as part of the SCDOT's road improvement program are:

Bamberg County

  • Rehabilitation of 8-1/2 miles of S.C. 64 Low Country Highway from U.S. 301 (Main Highway) to Pocketville Road -- 2023-24
  • Rehabilitation of 4.70 miles of U.S. 301 (Main Highway) from Voorhees Road to Broxton Bridge Road -- 2022-23

People are also reading…

Calhoun County

  • Reconstruction of 4.60 miles of S.C. 6 (Caw Caw Highway) from Columbia Road to .18 miles west of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 9.47 miles of Bridge Street/Old Number Six Highway from .02 miles west of Smoak Street to S.C. 33 (Cameron Road) -- 2023-2024

Rehab means the existing pavement can be milled (ground down) to a smooth surface, then new asphalt can finish the resurfacing project, according to SCDOT.

Reconstruction means there is damage throughout the pavement, not just on the surface. The pavement must be totally removed down to the soil, meaning the roadway must be rebuilt, according to SCDOT.

The roads will be placed in the SCDOT's 2022-23 Pavement Improvement Program and the proposed 2023-24 Primary Pavement Improvement Program to be added to the 2021-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The proposed 2022-23 Pavement Improvement Program includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 1,133 miles of major roads/primaries, farm to market secondaries, and neighborhood streets.

Additionally, the 2023-24 Primary Pavement Improvement Program includes the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 510 miles of major roads/primaries.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the STIP to include the proposed Pavement Improvement Programs.

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

Public comment on the projects will be received through June 14.

The projects were selected utilizing ranking processes that are based on objective and quantifiable factors, that comply with the Ten-Year Plan, support the performance targets established in the Transportation Asset Management Plan and utilize a county by county distribution of paving funds in order to ensure that every county of the state is guaranteed paving funds.

A summary of substantive comments will be available to the SCDOT Commission. Pending no substantive comments, the projects will be added to a subsequent STIP version.

To assist those who do not have internet access, information is available for public review and comment at the SCDOT District 7 office at 1724 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. The phone number is 803-531-6850.

Comments will be accepted until the close of business on June 14 and should be forwarded to Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org

The roads are listed from top to bottom based on priority work schedule.

SCDOT T&D Region roads slated for upgrades

The roads listed are in order of priority for work to be done under each road category.

Orangeburg County

Major roads/primaries

  • Rehabilitation of .66 miles of U.S. 301 (Five Chop Road) from U.S. 21 -- (Whittaker Parkway/Joe S. Jeffords Highway) to Woodbine Drive -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .56 miles of U.S. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) from U.S. 178-Business (Broughton Street) to U.S. 21-Business (Magnolia Street) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .45 miles of U.S. 21 (Freedom Road) from U.S. 78 (Dorange Road) to North Street -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 4.99 miles of U.S. 21 (Freedom Road) from Bamberg County line to Hunter Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .56 miles of Eutaw Road from U.S. 176 (Old State Road) to Holly Hill town limit -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 1 mile of Salley Road from S.C. 389 (John Nunn Highway/Ninety Six Road) to .15 miles west of S.C. 3 (Capital Way/Whetstone Road) -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 2.5 miles of U.S. 321 Savannah Highway from Dragstrip Road to Webster Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .38 miles of Capital Way from the Barnwell County line to .38 miles north of the Barnwell County line -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 6.08 miles of U.S. 21 (Columbia Road) from Ridgewood Drive to the Calhoun County line -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 4.04 miles of Vance Road from Landsdowne Road to U.S. 176 Old State Road -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 4.40 miles of Camden Road from .08 miles north of Branchdale Highway to S.C. 6 (Old Number Six Highway) -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 3.94 miles of Camden Road from U.S. 176 (Old State Road) to .08 miles south of Branchdale Highway -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .80 miles of Slab Landing Road from Cope Road to U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.97 miles of Norway Road from Mell Wright Road Norway Cemetery Loop Western Entrance -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 5.27 miles of Norway Road from U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) to Lower Cherokee Road -- 2023-24
  • Rehabilitation of 9.14 miles of Bamberg Road from the Bamberg County line to .07 miles north of Legrand Smoak Street -- 2023-24
  • Rehabilitation of 7.12 miles of Salley Road from .07 miles east of Whetstone Road to U.S. 178 (North Road) -- 2023-24
  • Reconstruction of 5.25 miles of Vance Road from U.S. 178 (Charleston Highway) to Wamer Road -- 2023-24
  • Rehabilitation of .75 miles of Festival Trail Road from Springfield Road to Springfield town limit -- 2023-24

Farm-to-market secondaries

  • Rehabilitation of .92 miles of Berry Street from U.S. 178-Business (Broughton Street) to Boulevard Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.31 miles of Carver School Road from U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) to Blewer Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 4.46 miles of Cannon Bridge Road from U.S. 301 (Old Edisto Road) to Wesley Grove Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.63 miles of Cherry Hill Road from U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) to Cordova Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .53 miles of Carolina Avenue from U.S. 21-Connector (Columbia Road) to Riverside Drive -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.68 miles of Cook Road from Belleville Road to U.S. 601 (St. Matthews Road) -- 2022-23

Neighborhood streets

  • Rehabilitation of .25 miles of Edward Street from U.S. 21 (Freedom Road) to Hampton Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .07 miles of Sheik Street from Russell Street to U.S. 21 (Whittaker Parkway) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .29 miles of Hutto Street from U.S. 601 (St. Matthews Road) to dead end -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .17 miles of Peach Street from U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) to Silversprings Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .40 miles of Decatur Street from Ellis Avenue to St. Matthews Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .14 miles of Dogwood Street from U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) to dead end -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .86 miles of Gilway Street from Gum Street to Hampton Avenue -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .09 miles of Hampton Avenue from U.S. 176 (Old State Road) to Gilway Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.21 miles of Hampton Street from Bay Street to dead end -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .40 miles of Hillcrest Avenue from U.S. 178 (Chestnut Street) to Lakeside Drive -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .15 miles of Lakeside Drive from Old Riley Street to Mary Ellen Drive -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .62 miles of Wells Drive from Hillsboro Road to U.S. 21-Connector (Columbia Road) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 4.42 miles of Cordova Road from Carver School Road to Riley Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 2.75 miles of Sleepy Hollow Road from the Calhoun County line to Whisperwood Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .21 miles of Mount Lebanon Road from Gin Bay Road to the Calhoun County line -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.89 miles of Waterspring Road from Pasture Lane to U.S. 601 (St. Matthews Road) -- 2022-23

Bamberg County

Major roads/primaries

  • Rehabilitation of 4.70 miles of U.S. 301 (Main Highway) from Voorhees Road to Broxton Bridge Road -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 1.18 miles of U.S. 301 (Main Highway) from Allendale County line to the beginning of the grassed median -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.11 miles of U.S. 321 (Carolina Highway) from U.S. 301 (Main Highway) to Scofield Road -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of .42 miles of U.S. 21 (Freedom Road) from the Colleton County line to the Orangeburg County line. -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .70 miles of U.S. 301 (Main Highway) from Lacey Street to Forest Drive -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 8.44 miles of S.C. 64 Low Country Highway from U.S. 301 (Main Highway) to Pocketville Road -- 2023-24
  • Rehabilitation of 4.35 miles of S.C. 61 Edisto River Road from U.S. 78 (Heritage Highway) to Shots Trail -- 2023-24

Farm-to-market secondaries

  • Rehabilitation of 1.11 miles of Voorhees Road from .19 miles southwest of Borderline Drive to U.S. 321 (Carolina Highway) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 3.05 miles of Voorhees Road from Capernaum Road to U.S. 321 (Carolina Highway) -- 2022-23

Neighborhood streets

  • Rehabilitation of .59 miles of Spider Road from Macedonia Church Road) to Colston Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .40 miles of Franklin Street from Mill Springs Road to dead end -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .09 miles of Carrol Street from Madison Street to U.S. 601 Broxton Bridge Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .09 miles of Flynn Street from Bridge Street to U.S. 301 Main Highway -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .08 miles of S. Bloom Avenue from Low Country Highway to Fourth Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .93 miles of Fourth Street from Low Country Highway to Low Country Highway -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .16 miles of Dundalk Road from U.S. 601 (Broxton Bridge Road) to dead end -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.01 miles of Beefmaster Drive from Salkehatchie Road to U.S. 601 (Broxton Bridge Road) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 0.99 miles of Bishop Road from Pocketville Road to Mt. Pleasant Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 0.86 miles of Partridge Road from Low Country Highway to Ashton Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 0.19 miles of Washington Street from Ehrhardt Road to Low Country Highway -- 2022-2023

Calhoun County

Major roads/primaries

  • Reconstruction of 1.50 miles of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) from North Boyce Lawton Drive to Mount Lebanon Road -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 4.60 miles of S.C. 6 (Caw Caw Highway) from Columbia Road to .18 miles west of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 9.47 miles of Bridge Street/Old Number Six Highway from .02 miles west of Smoak Street to S.C. 33 (Cameron Road) -- 2023-24

Farm-to-market secondaries

  • Reconstruction of 2.32 miles of Midway Road from the Orangeburg County line to Cardinal Road -- 2022-23

Neighborhood streets

  • Rehabilitation of .21 miles of Pine Street from First Street to Fourth Street in Cameron -- 2022-23
  • Reconstruction of 1.76 miles of Weeks Landing Road from Low Falls Road to Lone Star Road -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.57 miles of Mourning Dove Road from Kings Grant Road to S.C. 6 (Old Number Six Hwy) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .12 miles of Reid Street from Turkey Heights Street to Fair Street -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .21 miles of Oak Street from Catawba Street to S.C. 6 (Bridge Street) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .58 miles of Camp Daniels Road from Old River Road to end of state maintenance -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .10 miles of Beech Tree Court from dead end to Saints Avenue -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .24 miles of Hemlock Road from U.S. 601 (Colonel Thomson Highway) to Wilbert Way -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of 1.04 miles of Sleepy Hollow/Mount Lebanon Road from Orangeburg County line to U.S. 176 (Old State Road) -- 2022-23
  • Rehabilitation of .52 miles of Sleepy Hollow Road from the Orangeburg County line to Mount Lebanon Road -- 2022-23
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News