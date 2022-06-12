SCDOT plans road work in T&D Region

Several miles of U.S. 21 (Columbia Road), U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) and Cannon Bridge Road are slated for improvements in the next couple of years as part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Pavement Improvement Program.

About six miles of Columbia Road north of Orangeburg from Ridgewood Drive to the Calhoun County line is down to be rebuilt during the 2022-23 fiscal year, while about 9 miles of U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road) from the Bamberg County line to near Legrand Smoak Street is scheduled to be rehabilitated in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

About 4-1/2 miles of Cannon Bridge Road from Old Edisto Road to Wesley Grove Road is also scheduled to be upgraded in the coming fiscal year.

Other roads of note in The T&D Region slated for improvement as part of the SCDOT's road improvement program are:

Bamberg County

Rehabilitation of 8-1/2 miles of S.C. 64 Low Country Highway from U.S. 301 (Main Highway) to Pocketville Road -- 2023-24

Rehabilitation of 4.70 miles of U.S. 301 (Main Highway) from Voorhees Road to Broxton Bridge Road -- 2022-23

Calhoun County

Reconstruction of 4.60 miles of S.C. 6 (Caw Caw Highway) from Columbia Road to .18 miles west of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) -- 2022-23

Rehabilitation of 9.47 miles of Bridge Street/Old Number Six Highway from .02 miles west of Smoak Street to S.C. 33 (Cameron Road) -- 2023-2024

Rehab means the existing pavement can be milled (ground down) to a smooth surface, then new asphalt can finish the resurfacing project, according to SCDOT.

Reconstruction means there is damage throughout the pavement, not just on the surface. The pavement must be totally removed down to the soil, meaning the roadway must be rebuilt, according to SCDOT.

The roads will be placed in the SCDOT's 2022-23 Pavement Improvement Program and the proposed 2023-24 Primary Pavement Improvement Program to be added to the 2021-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The proposed 2022-23 Pavement Improvement Program includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 1,133 miles of major roads/primaries, farm to market secondaries, and neighborhood streets.

Additionally, the 2023-24 Primary Pavement Improvement Program includes the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 510 miles of major roads/primaries.

The public has the opportunity to comment on the action to amend the STIP to include the proposed Pavement Improvement Programs.

Public comment on the projects will be received through June 14.

The projects were selected utilizing ranking processes that are based on objective and quantifiable factors, that comply with the Ten-Year Plan, support the performance targets established in the Transportation Asset Management Plan and utilize a county by county distribution of paving funds in order to ensure that every county of the state is guaranteed paving funds.

A summary of substantive comments will be available to the SCDOT Commission. Pending no substantive comments, the projects will be added to a subsequent STIP version.

To assist those who do not have internet access, information is available for public review and comment at the SCDOT District 7 office at 1724 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg. The phone number is 803-531-6850.

Comments will be accepted until the close of business on June 14 and should be forwarded to Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org

The roads are listed from top to bottom based on priority work schedule.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.