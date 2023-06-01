Pavement Improvement Program

Roads in the T&D Region scheduled for work as part of the SCDOT Pavement Improvement Program include:

Orangeburg County

Major roads/primaries

• Rehabilitation of 5.27 miles of Norway Road from U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) to Lower Cherokee Road

• Reconstruction of 5.25 miles of Vance Road from U.S. 178 (Charleston Highway) to Wamer Road

• Rehabilitation of .75 miles of Festival Trail Road from Springfield Road to the Springfield town limit

Farm-to-market secondaries

• Rehabilitation of 1.42 miles of Midway Road from Cleveland Street to the Calhoun County line

• Rehabilitation of 3.32 miles of Tee Vee Road from Old Number Six Highway to the Calhoun County line

Neighborhood streets

• Rehabilitation of .26 miles of Bull Street from Seaboard Street to Broughton Street

• Rehabilitation of .16 miles of Shuler Street from Waring Street to Bull Street

• Rehabilitation of .3 miles of Seaboard Street from Bull Street to Russell Street

• Rehabilitation of .22 miles of Broad Street from Broughton Street to Shuler Street

• Rehabilitation of 2.52 miles of Calhoun Street from U.S. 21 Rowesville Road to end of state maintenance

• Rehabilitation of .4 miles of Oil Mill Street from U.S. 21 Rowesville Road to Calhoun Street.

• Rehabilitation of .32 miles of Asia Fulmer Court from Festival Trail Road to dead end

• Rehabilitation of .2 miles of Donna Street from Cannon Bridge Road to Sheba Road.

Bamberg County

Major roads/primaries

• Rehabilitation of 4.35 miles of S.C. 61 Edisto River Road from U.S. 78 (Heritage Highway) to Shots Trail

Farm-to-market secondaries

• Rehabilitation of 1.55 miles of Ehrhardt Road from No Name to U.S. 321 (Carolina Highway)

Neighborhood streets

• Rehabilitation of .1 miles of Fir Street from Voorhees Road to dead end

• Rehabilitation of .15 miles of Grasshopper Road from Edisto River Road to dead end

• Rehabilitation of .18 miles of Friendly Street/Broxton Street from Pentecostal Street to Free Street

• Rehabilitation of .44 miles of Claudes Landing Road from Char-Augusta Road to dead end

• Rehabilitation of .22 miles of Rutland Street from Chevrolet Street to U.S. 301 (Main Highway)

• Rehabilitation of .09 miles of Boundary Street from U.S. 301 (Main Highway) to Rutland Street

• Rehabilitation of .39 miles of Raysor Street from Hunters Chapel Road to dead end

• Rehabilitation of .36 miles of Woodland Road from Country Club Road to Country Club Road

• Rehabilitation of .13 miles of Starbrook Road from Bull Bay Road to the Colleton County line

• Rehabilitation of .1 miles of Ott Street from U.S. 301 Main Highway to Bridge Street

• Rehabilitation of .22 miles of Society Street from Pentecostal Street to U.S. 78 Heritage Highway.

Calhoun County

Farm-to-market secondaries

• Rehabilitation of 1.22 miles of Tee Vee Road from Orangeburg County line to Old River Road

• Rehabilitation of 1.8 miles of Midway Road from Cardinal Road to Old State Road

Neighborhood Streets

• Rehabilitation of .99 miles of Elbow Bend Road from Cardinal Road to Midway Road

• Rehabilitation of .52 miles of N. Boyce Lawton Drive from Cemetery Road to U.S. 176 (Old State Road)

• Rehabilitation of .2 miles of Orange Street from dead end to Dogwood Street