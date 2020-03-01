SCDOT plans I-26 widening; department seeks comment on work

The S.C. Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the department’s plans to widen Interstate 26 in Calhoun and Lexington counties.
The department is planning to amend the 2017-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to include the project’s preliminary engineering and right-of-way phases.
The project is part of its Rural Interstate Freight Network Mobility Improvement Program (RIFNMIP), which targets rural sections of the interstate system that are critical to the movement of freight across South Carolina.
The project entails widening I-26 from the Old Sandy Run Road Exit 125 to Burke Road at Exit 139.
Funding for preliminary engineering and right-of-way totals $55 million.
The public comment period will end at the close of business Thursday, March 19.
The SCDOT Commission approved the improvements for inclusion in the rural interstate plan in October 2018.
This freight program is in addition to the interstate widening program previously approved by the commission that focused on the urban areas of the state on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston.
The proposed amendment consists of the following work phases, funds requested and fiscal years:
• Preliminary engineering: $9 million (fiscal year 2020-2024); total funding: $45 million
• Right-of-way: $5 million (fiscal year 2023-2024); total funding: $10 million
A summary of main comments will be made available to the commission upon request and be included in a STIP revision.
Pending consideration of public comments, the additions will be captured in a future revision to the STIP.
Comments may be submitted to www.scdot.org/scdotwebforms/publicinvolvement-stip-rural-i26.aspx or by mail to Viola Covington, 955 Park St., P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202.
To assist those who do not have internet access, a hard copy of information is available for public review and comment at the District 7 DOT office at 1724 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg.