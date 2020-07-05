You are the owner of this article.
SCDOT plans fixes for T&D Region roads; Savannah Highway, Old State Road, others to be improved
SCDOT plans fixes for T&D Region roads; Savannah Highway, Old State Road, others to be improved

A section of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) is slated for improvement in the coming year, along with other roads in 46 counties.

 CHRISTOPHER HUFF, T&D

Several roads in The T&D Region are slated for road pavement and resurfacing in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

About seven miles of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) and five miles of U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) are slated for reconstruction in the state fiscal year which began July 1.

SCDOT officials say projects will start and end where the pavement needs attention and could not specify identifiable start and end points with reference to cross streets.

Other road projects of note in Orangeburg County include:

  • S.C. 33 Cameron Road -- 3.66 miles reconstruction
  • U.S. 21 Joe S. Jeffords Highway -- 1.32 miles rehabilitation

Rehab means the existing pavement can be milled (ground down) to a smooth surface, then new asphalt can finish the resurfacing project, according to SCDOT.

SCDOT details Chestnut changes; project designed to improve look, safety near SCSU

Reconstruction means there is damage all throughout the pavement, not just on the surface. The pavement must be totally removed down to the soil, meaning the roadway must be rebuilt, according to SCDOT.

The road projects are a part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's plans to spend $562 million in road pavement and resurfacing projects for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Transportation Commission approved the plan on June 18 as SCDOT is completing year three of its 10-year plan on or ahead of schedule in all categories of rebuilding the state's roads.

The $562 million of new paving includes projects in all of the state's 46 counties and is in addition to the $1.3 billion of road, bridge and safety project work SCDOT is currently implementing.

Paving the state's roads is the largest of the 10-year plan's four programs, which include rural road safety, replacing or repairing bridges, and interstate widening.

As a part of the 2020-2021 paving plan, SCDOT plans to resurface an additional 661 miles of primary roads, farm-to-market roads, and neighborhood streets.

The road resurfacing is on top of the 3,348 miles of paving projects advanced since the implementation of the Act 40 of 2017 and incorporated into the new gas tax trust fund.

Other larger road projects slated for improvement this coming state fiscal year include in the T&D Region include:

Calhoun County

  • S.C. 6 (Old Number Six Highway) -- 4.23 miles reconstruction
  • Chestnut Street -- 1.58 miles reconstruction

Bamberg County

  • U.S. 601 (Broxton Bridge Road) -- 7.01 miles rehabilitation
  • Char-Augusta Road -- 2.47 miles reconstruction

SCDOT has prioritized the paving projects in the same manner it ranks all of its projects, based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of roads, and traffic information.

SCDOT plans I-26 widening; department seeks comment on work

SCDOT has also added a GIS mapping capability to make it easier for the public to view the just-approved paving projects of interest to them.

The new feature will soon be added to the "Public Comment" portion of the "Programs and Projects" section of the scdot.org website.

Preview the live interactive GIS mapping feature at https://arcg.is/1y5rDH.

T&D Region roads scheduled for improvement in coming year

Orangeburg County roads scheduled for rehabilitation include:

  • Amelia Street -- .99 miles
  • Whaley Street -- .19 miles
  • Sellers Street -- .48 miles
  • Cut Off Road -- 1.83 miles
  • Hillcrest Avenue -- .96 miles
  • Summers Avenue -- .43 miles
  • Harrison Avenue -- .18 miles
  • Winchester Avenue -- .71 miles
  • Steadman Avenue -- .08 miles
  • Amelia Street -- .05 miles
  • Berlin Drive -- .04 miles
  • Moncks Corner Road -- .13 miles
  • Boatswain Court -- .82 miles
  • Providence Circle -- .17 miles
  • Legrand Smoak Street -- .08 miles
  • Railroad Avenue -- .12 miles
  • Lexington Street -- .09 miles
  • Lockett Street -- .13 miles
  • Maple Street -- .06 miles
  • Centre Street -- .15 miles
  • Boltin Avenue -- .17 miles
  • Bowman Branch Highway -- .18 miles
  • Maple Street -- .23 miles
  • Citadel Road -- .58 miles
  • Raysor Street -- .44 miles
  • Edisto Avenue -- .57 miles
  • Hydrick Avenue -- .36 miles
  • Hillcrest Avenue -- .87 miles
  • Charles Street -- .11 miles
  • Haddock Road -- .14 miles
  • Nature Lane -- .13 miles
  • Tyler Road -- .43 miles
  • Webster Street -- .29 miles
  • Terry Street -- .19 miles
  • Highland Park Circle -- .43 miles
    Brewton Street -- .44 miles
  • Brewton Street/Pike Street -- .51 miles
  • Moore Road -- 1.30 miles
  • Stanley Street -- .37 miles
  • Dogwood Drive -- .65 miles
  • Premier Street -- .58 miles

Calhoun County roads scheduled for rehabilitation include:

  • Old River Road -- 3.08 miles
  • Dudley Street -- .09 miles
  • Rucker Drive -- .48 miles
  • Pine Hill Road -- .19 miles
  • Preston Street -- .07 miles

Bamberg County roads scheduled for rehabilitation include:

  • S.C. 270 (Izlar Street) -- .04 miles
  • S.C. 130 (Izlar Street) -- .02 miles
  • Mozelle Street -- .07 miles
  • Baptist Street -- .14 miles
  • First Street -- .13 miles
  • Anderson Street -- .08 miles
  • Bell Street -- .14 miles
  • Barker Street -- .19 miles
  • Courthouse Loop -- .10 miles
  • Azalea Avenue -- .36 miles
  • Weed Avenue -- .50 miles
  • Hull Street -- .33 miles
  • 'Elizabeth Street -- .23 miles
  • McMillan Street -- .29 miles
  • Solomon Blatt Boulevard -- .62 miles
  • Ceceile Street -- .06 miles
  • Peterkin Street -- .10 miles
  • Wood Duck Road -- .07 miles
  • Coker Street -- .10 miles
  • Lee Street -- .20 miles
