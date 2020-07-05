SCDOT plans fixes for T&D Region roads; Savannah Highway, Old State Road, others to be improved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several roads in The T&D Region are slated for road pavement and resurfacing in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

About seven miles of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) and five miles of U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) are slated for reconstruction in the state fiscal year which began July 1.

SCDOT officials say projects will start and end where the pavement needs attention and could not specify identifiable start and end points with reference to cross streets.

Other road projects of note in Orangeburg County include:

S.C. 33 Cameron Road -- 3.66 miles reconstruction

U.S. 21 Joe S. Jeffords Highway -- 1.32 miles rehabilitation

Rehab means the existing pavement can be milled (ground down) to a smooth surface, then new asphalt can finish the resurfacing project, according to SCDOT.

Reconstruction means there is damage all throughout the pavement, not just on the surface. The pavement must be totally removed down to the soil, meaning the roadway must be rebuilt, according to SCDOT.