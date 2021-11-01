 Skip to main content
SCDOT employees to pick up roadside litter Nov. 2
alert

SCDOT employees to pick up roadside litter Nov. 2

SCDOT to pick up litter
SPECIAL TO THE T&D

In support of Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette’s “Grab A Bag SC” litter pickup program, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to deploy hundreds of employees across the state to pick up roadside litter on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

SCDOT’s “Fall Cleanup” will include employees from headquarters to the county offices joining together to help pick up litter.

Motorists are asked to use caution and be on the lookout for SCDOT employees when driving during litter clean-up operations for the safety of everyone involved.

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said, “Let’s all follow Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s leadership and help keep the great state of South Carolina looking beautiful.”

