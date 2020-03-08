SCDOT details Chestnut changes; project designed to improve look, safety near SCSU

“We would anticipate next summer going to construction. We’re staying aggressive. We want to get this project built for really all of Orangeburg County and the whole state. I know S.C. State draws its students from all over the state. So it’s really a statewide initiative to be able to get this project done,” he said.

Humphries said the 93-foot pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street was a “good first step” in increasing safety in getting from one side of the bypass to the other, but the second phase will provide additional safety features and beautification.

Mast-arm traffic signals will be placed at the intersections of Magnolia Street and Goff Avenue, as well as the university’s Chestnut Street entrance.

“It’s a much more enhanced look to the signal versus your standard wood or aluminum poles with wires strung across. Each of those would be pedestrian push button, decorative stamped crosswalks at each of them. … We’ll rehab the existing sidewalk along the entire corridor, add sidewalks in the sections that are missing it,” Humphries said.

There will also be the addition of a 10-foot wide shared use path for bicyclists, walkers and all recreation activity that would extend from Goff Avenue to Russell Street and meander along the S.C. State entrance.