SCDOT details Chestnut changes; project designed to improve look, safety near SCSU

Decorative stamped crosswalks, mast-arm intersection signs, landscaped medians and a shared-use path are among the amenities planned for Chestnut Street near South Carolina State University.
The corridor enhancement project was discussed with the South Carolina State University trustees during their March 4 meeting.
Adam Humphries, a program manager with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, presented the details of the U.S. 21/178 Bypass Corridor Enhancement Project during the meeting.
“The project corridor does go from Magnolia Street all the way down to Russell. It consists of multiple pedestrian improvements, a shared-use path and upgraded signalization along the corridor,” Humphries said.
He reported that the Lower Savannah Council of Governments has provided $1.2 million to fund the preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition and will “contribute whatever’s left over for construction.”
Congressman James Clyburn was also able to earmark $8,125,000 million for the project in the federal budget, but the amount does include a match of $1,625,000.
“Orangeburg County as well as the CTC (County Transportation Committee) have been in discussion of partnering up to provide that match for the project. The county’s provided about a third of the match, and they’re budgeting in the rest before we go to construction,” Humphries said.
“We would anticipate next summer going to construction. We’re staying aggressive. We want to get this project built for really all of Orangeburg County and the whole state. I know S.C. State draws its students from all over the state. So it’s really a statewide initiative to be able to get this project done,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Humphries said the 93-foot pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street was a “good first step” in increasing safety in getting from one side of the bypass to the other, but the second phase will provide additional safety features and beautification.
Mast-arm traffic signals will be placed at the intersections of Magnolia Street and Goff Avenue, as well as the university’s Chestnut Street entrance.
“It’s a much more enhanced look to the signal versus your standard wood or aluminum poles with wires strung across. Each of those would be pedestrian push button, decorative stamped crosswalks at each of them. … We’ll rehab the existing sidewalk along the entire corridor, add sidewalks in the sections that are missing it,” Humphries said.
There will also be the addition of a 10-foot wide shared use path for bicyclists, walkers and all recreation activity that would extend from Goff Avenue to Russell Street and meander along the S.C. State entrance.
“Safety is a big component of that. So we’re also proposing pedestrian and corridor lighting along the corridor and with the shared-use path,” Humphries said.
A landscaped median with a four-foot decorative fence is also proposed.
Also, Humphries has said additional stairs will be placed on S.C. State’s pedestrian bridge near the road, so that pedestrians don’t have to go all the way down the ramp to S.C. State.
“This is kind of that phase two of the pedestrian bridge. ... We would also have retrofit stairs to the S.C. State pedestrian bridge on the S.C. State side,” Humphries said.
S.C. State President James E. Clark said he would also propose a lockable gate at the top of the stairs for safety.
At the S.C. State entrance, Humphries said, “We’re proposing with the project to relocate the guard shack further away from the intersection, which should help with the safety of keeping the bypass clear of cars to move through, as well as add enhanced safety features for pedestrians that are using the path.”
Humphries said the project is anticipated to take between 12 to 18 months to complete.