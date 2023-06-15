As a result of the tax rate cut, the South Carolina Department of Revenue recently updated the state withholding tables. Employers use the withholding tables to determine how much South Carolina income tax is withheld from workers' paychecks.

With the table updates, less taxes are being withheld from paychecks in 2023, which may result in reduced refunds next year. For those who owed money on their returns or who received small refunds in 2023, changing withholding can prevent a tax bill in 2024. The SCDOR recommends that taxpayers contact their employer's payroll department to see if they need to adjust their withholding amount.