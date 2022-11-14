SCDOR now issuing rebates

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates to eligible taxpayers.

The rebate amount is based on an individual's 2021 tax liability, up to a cap. As outlined in the legislation approving the rebates, the SCDOR has set the rebate cap – the maximum amount taxpayers can receive – at $800.

Tax liability is what's left after subtracting your credits from the Individual Income Tax that you owe. If your tax liability is less than $800, your rebate will be the same amount as your tax liability. If your tax liability is more than or equal to the $800 cap, you will receive a rebate for $800.

When the rebate arrives

If you filed your 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return (SC 1040) by Oct. 17, 2022, SCDOR has started issuing your rebate and you will receive it by the end of the year.

You can track the status of your rebate online. Visit dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022 to get started. You'll need the SSN or ITIN and line 10 from your 2021 SC 1040.

Those who chose to file their returns after the original Oct. 17 extension deadline have until Feb. 15, 2023 to file their returns in order to be eligible for a rebate. Eligible taxpayers who file between Oct. 18, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023 will receive their rebate in March 2023.

How the rebate arrives

If you received your 2021 refund by direct deposit, the SCDOR will use the same bank account to issue your rebate by direct deposit, unless you notified it of a change in banking information by Nov. 1.

Paper checks will be issued if:

• You notified SCDOR of a change in banking information by Nov. 1.

• You received your 2021 refund by debit card or paper check.

• You received your 2021 refund by direct deposit to a prepaid or pay-as-you-go debit card.

• You had a balance due and did not receive a refund.

• You received your 2021 refund using a tax preparer's account.

Married couples who filed joint 2021 Individual Income Tax returns will receive only one rebate.

How the rebate was calculated

Look at a copy of your 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax return (SC1040) and check if you have an amount on line 10.

If you don't, you do not have a tax liability and are not eligible for a rebate.

If you do, continue to calculate your liability by adding your refundable credits, lines 21 and 22 (this could be zero.) Now subtract those credits, if any, from line 15. If that amount is greater than $1, you are eligible for a rebate.

If that amount is less than $800, that amount is your rebate. If it is greater than or equal to $800, you will receive $800.

Some taxpayers might receive a lesser amount than that calculation.

You will receive less than your calculated rebate amount if you had an outstanding Individual Income Tax bill with the SCDOR. That debt could be from your 2021 return or previous years.

If the balance you owed was less than your rebate, it will be subtracted from your rebate and you will receive the remaining amount.

If your balance is more than your rebate, the rebate will be subtracted from what you owe, and you will not receive a rebate.

The SCDOR has sent a Notice of Individual Income Tax Rebate Adjustment to affected taxpayers.

For more information

For general rebate information, including how to track your rebate status online, go to dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022 or call our dedicated rebate phone line, 803-722-1958.