SCDOR, IRS offer storm tax relief

Due to the April 2020 tornadoes, severe storms and flooding that took place in parts of South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Revenue is extending the same relief granted by the IRS to individuals and businesses located in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.
Affected individuals and businesses will have until Oct. 15 to file and pay certain taxes that were originally due April 12-Oct. 15.
Review Information Letter 20-16 and visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies for state tax relief information.
Visit IRS.gov for federal tax relief information.
