SCDOR, IRS offer storm tax relief

Due to the April 2020 tornadoes, severe storms and flooding that took place in parts of South Carolina, the S.C. Department of Revenue is extending the same relief granted by the IRS to individuals and businesses located in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.