SCDOR extends income tax deadline, temporarily allows curbside sales of beer, wine by restaurants

In response to the challenges of COVID-19 and in accordance with Executive Order 2020-12, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is moving the due date for Income Tax returns and payments originally due April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020 and is temporarily allowing retailers who meet certain requirements to sell sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside/drive-thru pickup for off-premises consumption.

Income tax deadline change:

The SCDOR is aligning with the IRS guidance issued on March 21 and is extending the Income Tax filing and payment due date from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

This filing and payment relief is applied to all Income Tax taxpayers automatically; you do not need to file any additional forms or call the SCDOR to qualify. The SCDOR encourages individual taxpayers to use the electronic filing options available at dor.sc.gov/iit-filing.

"We are hopeful that pushing the Income Tax filing and payment deadline to July 15 will provide South Carolinians some peace of mind during this uncertain time," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.