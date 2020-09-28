SCDOR arrests 17 S.C. residents charged with evading state income taxes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents last week arrested 17 mostly coastal residents and charged them in separate cases with multiple counts of tax evasion. The defendants live mostly in coastal areas but also in Richland, Greenville, and Darlington counties.

When added together, the earnings of the defendants totaled more than $7.8 million, according to arrest warrants. The amount of South Carolina Income Taxes evaded by the defendants in the same time period totaled $367,656. The individuals filed documents with their employer to evade or materially reduce Income Tax withholdings from their pay. Most of the individuals failed to timely file Income Tax returns. Two who filed returns filed false tax documents to claim excessive deductions or losses.

Those charged are:

• Bryant Thomas Landers, 36, of Georgetown, charged with evading $32,346 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 (five counts);

• Christopher McCutchen, 44, of Charleston, charged with evading $16,331 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 (five counts);

• Derryck Thornley Vanish, 46, of Goose Creek, charged with evading $34,553 in state Income Tax from 2015 – 2019 (five counts);