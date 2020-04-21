SCDNR to keep some properties, facilities closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it will continue to keep several properties and facilities closed until further notice.

Those closures include piers at SCDNR’s 13 state lakes, Capers Island, St. Helena Sound Heritage Preserve islands, Fenwick Island and Botany Bay beach access, as well as Bald Rock Heritage Preserve and Sassafras Mountain Observation Tower.

SCDNR continues to monitor the novel coronavirus pandemic and will make decisions regarding the opening or closing of SCDNR-managed properties with the goal of ensuring the health and safety of staff and visitors.