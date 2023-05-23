Shellfish season ending

The 2022-23 season for harvest of oysters, mussels, clams and all other bivalves from South Carolina's State Shellfish Grounds and Public Shellfish Grounds will close on Saturday, May 27, at a half hour after official sunset, according to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials.

Because higher bacterial levels occur when water temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, shellfish harvesting during the summer months is limited to certain oyster farms who meet rigorous handling and operations requirements. Coastal waters will remain closed to recreational shellfish harvesting until the fall, when water temperatures begin to cool and ensure that shellfish are once again safe for harvesting and consumption. Shellfish harvesting is expected to reopen Oct. 1.