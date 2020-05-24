SCDNR: Take down bird feeders if black bear visiting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA — Biologists with the S.C Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are reporting increased black bear activity throughout the state, and they urge people who live in these areas of bear activity to go ahead and remove their bird feeders.

Black bear breeding season has bears on the move, and bears are hungry and looking for an easy meal. Bird feeders in people’s yards are among the favorite targets of black bears.

“If a bear has been reported in your area, go ahead and take your feeder down and leave it down,” said Tammy Waldrop, SCDNR black bear biologist stationed in Clemson. “Don’t wait until the bear has knocked your feeder down to remove it. If the feeder is taken down and left down, the bear will move on.” For more information on dealing with black bears, visit: https://bearwise.org and learn the Six BearWise At Home Basics.

Dealing with bears is a neighborhood problem, Waldrop said, and neighbors need to work together. If a neighborhood hears of a bear in the area, everyone should take their feeders down, and leave them down. If only a few people take down the feeders and the rest of the neighbors do not, it does not solve the problem.