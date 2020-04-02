SCDNR’s state lakes reopening for bank fishing

Lake Ashwood (Lee County) and Dargan’s Pond (Darlington County) had previously been closed for restocking or repairs and remain closed. Star Fort Pond in Ninety-Six (Greenwood County) is owned by the National Park Service and will remain closed under National Park authority.

The SCDNR’s State Lakes program offers fishing access to the public in areas where public fishing is often not easily available. A list and map of the small impoundments in the State Lakes program is available at: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/lakes/state/index.html.

Members of the public accessing the SCDNR’s properties for bank fishing, hunting, hiking or other recreation are reminded of the need to follow the current recommendations on social distancing and to comply with Governor McMaster’s Executive Order 2020-13 dealing with social distancing and limiting group size or any subsequent orders that may be issued.