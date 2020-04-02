SCDNR reveals lists of cancelations, closures

• U.S. Department of Energy has closed Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area and Ecological Reserve in Aiken County until further notice.

• Duke Energy has closed Bad Creek Hydro Project and Musterground Road in Oconee. The Oconee County access to the Jocassee Gorges is closed to vehicles. The gates will be locked until further notice. This also closes some vehicle access points to the Foothills Trail.