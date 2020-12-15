 Skip to main content
SCDNR officer saves driver from burning car
AWENDAW — A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer is deserving of recognition for his heroic actions after saving a driver’s life earlier this week in Charleston County.

On Dec. 14, Lt. Cpl. Griffin Allison was the first first responder on scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and dump truck on Highway 17 near the U.S. Post Office in Awendaw.

The driver of the pickup truck was trapped in vehicle when it started to catch on fire. Allison and occupants of the dump truck were able to free and rescue the driver from the pickup truck seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames. Had it not been for the quick actions by Allison, it could have been a very different outcome for the driver.

Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department arrived on scene to find the pickup truck fully involved in fire, under the rear end of a dump truck, which was also on fire, and all occupants out of the vehicles.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries to his lower right arm and was transported to Roper Hospital in Mount Pleasant by Charleston County EMS.

SCDNR is thankful for the life-saving actions executed by Allison and are proud to have him serving SCDNR and South Carolina.

121620 scdnr burning car.jpg

Allison
