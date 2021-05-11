SCDNR officer recognized for heroism

COLUMBIA — For law enforcement officers like S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Lance Corporal Griffin Allison, assigned to Charleston County, there’s no such thing as an ordinary day on the job. That was certainly true last December, when a routine trip down U.S. Highway 17 turned into a life-or death situation requiring quick action.

On Dec. 14, 2020, LCpl. Allison was the initial first responder on the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and dump truck in Awendaw. He realized immediately that the driver of the pickup truck was trapped inside his vehicle and that it was beginning to catch on fire. With fire department crews notified but still en-route to the scene, LCpl. Allison and the occupants of the dump truck were able to free the driver just seconds before both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames. As a result, the pickup driver suffered only minor injuries.

LCpl. Allison’s actions that day did not go un-noticed. S.C. state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, whose district encompasses parts of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties, happened upon the accident scene also. When he realized what was happening as he passed the scene, Sen. Goldfinch made a note to himself to find out the identity of the SCDNR officer involved so that he could be recognized.