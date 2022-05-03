 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCDNR changes licensing and boat titling system

LIBRARY scdnr logo south carolina department of natural resources

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has announced Go Outdoors South Carolina — a new licensing and boat titling system.

The new system makes it easier for our customers to:

  • View and purchase hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags.
  • Apply for lottery hunts.
  • Register and renew watercraft.
  • Report turkey harvest through SC Game Check.
  • Upgrade to a licensing hard card.
  • Purchase SCDNR gear or make a donation through the Go Outdoors SC Shop.

Additionally, the new system brings with it a new multi-functional app. The new GoOutdoorsSC app will allow users to:

  • Also view and purchase hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags.
  • Report turkey harvest through SC Game Check.
  • Have online resources like regulations, harvest data, the new SC Public Fishing Access platform at your fingertips.

DNR hopes the transition brings with it an improved user experience.

Turkey hunters, make sure to delete the previous app and download the GoOutdoorsSC app to report your harvest. The app from last year is no longer functional.

