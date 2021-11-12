SCDMV returns to in-car road tests

Commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills testing

With the return of in-car road tests, commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants will be able to schedule appointments for CDL skills tests every day at nine SCDMV branches across the state.

Branches that can accommodate CDL skills tests include Bennettsville, Columbia – Shop Road, Greenville – Saluda Dam Road, Greenwood, Ladson, Myrtle Beach – The Market Common, North Augusta, Rock Hill and Sumter. Appointments for CDL skills tests continue to be required during all operating hours.

Make an appointment

Customers can book both non-commercial and CDL skills tests online by visiting SCDMVOnline.com.

“The recent changes we’ve gone through have been a challenge,” added Courtney Saxon, director of branch services for the SCDMV. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we adapt with the health and safety of our employees and citizens in mind.”

All SCDMV branch office lobbies remain open and walk-ins are still accepted for the majority of transactions.

The SCDMV encourages, but does not require, customers to wear a mask when visiting any office to perform any other transaction. Customers may also utilize SCDMVonline.com to complete some of the most common transactions from the comfort of their home.

