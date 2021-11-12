SCDMV returns to in-car road tests

Due to decreasing numbers of coronavirus cases across the state, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is changing the way it offers regular driver’s license (Class D) road tests.
As of Nov. 15, 2021, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at all branch offices across the state.
“Like many other organizations in the past 20 months, one of our top concerns has been the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the SCDMV. “Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers.”
In an effort to provide excellent service to all customers, the SCDMV will also revert to its pre-COVID 19 schedule of afternoon-only appointments for regular license and motorcycle skills testing, allowing walk-ins to test during the morning hours.
Regular and motorcycle license skills testing
- All branches accept walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. every day besides Wednesday. On Wednesdays, all branch offices accept walk-in customers from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Customers must make appointments to take regular and motorcycle skills tests from 2 - 4 p.m.
Commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills testing
With the return of in-car road tests, commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants will be able to schedule appointments for CDL skills tests every day at nine SCDMV branches across the state.
Branches that can accommodate CDL skills tests include Bennettsville, Columbia – Shop Road, Greenville – Saluda Dam Road, Greenwood, Ladson, Myrtle Beach – The Market Common, North Augusta, Rock Hill and Sumter. Appointments for CDL skills tests continue to be required during all operating hours.
Make an appointment
Customers can book both non-commercial and CDL skills tests online by visiting SCDMVOnline.com.
“The recent changes we’ve gone through have been a challenge,” added Courtney Saxon, director of branch services for the SCDMV. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we adapt with the health and safety of our employees and citizens in mind.”
All SCDMV branch office lobbies remain open and walk-ins are still accepted for the majority of transactions.
The SCDMV encourages, but does not require, customers to wear a mask when visiting any office to perform any other transaction. Customers may also utilize SCDMVonline.com to complete some of the most common transactions from the comfort of their home.