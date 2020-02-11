SCDMV, election commission to visit Bamberg County

BAMBERG –Representatives from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and South Carolina Election Commission will be at the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex on Feb. 25.

SCDMV is partnering with the S.C. Election Commission on a tour of counties as part of the "No Excuses SC" initiative to encourage voter registration and participation. In addition to voter registration, individuals can have REAL IDs created for $25.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to set national standards for sources of identification. The final enforcement deadline for REAL ID is Oct. 1, 2020; individuals must have a REAL ID (or valid U.S. passport) by that date to fly on commercial aircraft or access federal facilities. Bamberg County staff coordinated with SCDMV to make this convenient registration and REAL IDs available for citizens. Individuals wishing to get a REAL ID should bring -- in addition to their payment -- proof of identity (birth certificate or passport), proof of social security number, two proofs of current, physical address and proof of all legal name changes.

