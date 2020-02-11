SCDMV, election commission to visit Bamberg County

BAMBERG –Representatives from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and South Carolina Election Commission will be at the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex on Feb. 25.
SCDMV is partnering with the S.C. Election Commission on a tour of counties as part of the "No Excuses SC" initiative to encourage voter registration and participation. In addition to voter registration, individuals can have REAL IDs created for $25.
The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to set national standards for sources of identification. The final enforcement deadline for REAL ID is Oct. 1, 2020; individuals must have a REAL ID (or valid U.S. passport) by that date to fly on commercial aircraft or access federal facilities. Bamberg County staff coordinated with SCDMV to make this convenient registration and REAL IDs available for citizens. Individuals wishing to get a REAL ID should bring -- in addition to their payment -- proof of identity (birth certificate or passport), proof of social security number, two proofs of current, physical address and proof of all legal name changes.
"Bamberg County is proud to support opportunities for citizens to easily get their REAL ID and to encourage voter registration and participation," said Joey Preston, Bamberg County Administrator. "We appreciate the efforts of SC DMV and the Election Commission to encourage our citizens to get their REAL ID, as well as providing an opportunity for voters to become familiar with the new voting system prior to the busy 2020 election season."
This will be an excellent opportunity for voters to gain exposure and experience with the new voting system prior to the 2020 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 29. Bamberg County residents who are not yet registered to vote can also become registered during the event on Feb. 25 at 1234 North St., Bamberg, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note, to vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary on Feb. 29, voters must have registered by Jan. 31, 2020.
For more information about the new voting system or voter registration and elections in South Carolina, visit scvotes.org or call the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 803-245-3028. Individuals can register to vote anytime during business hours (Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.) at the Voter Registrations and Elections Office at 1234 North St., Bamberg, or online at scvotes.org.