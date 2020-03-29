SCDMV adusts days of operation

If a customer is required to take a non-commercial driving test as the result of clearing a suspension or being expired for nine months or more, he or she may complete the knowledge portion of the re-examination at the SCDMV, be issued a permit, and then be allowed to take his or her skills test through a third party tester. Previously, customers would have been required to take the skills tests at the SCDMV, but with current safety restrictions in place, customers are now allowed to take their skills test through a third party. Click here for a list of non-commercial third party testers.