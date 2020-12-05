SCDHEC: Calhoun County death in July confirmed as coronavirus

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has confirmed a Calhoun County resident died of coronavirus on July 18.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

DHEC also reported Saturday that 39 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nine Bamberg County residents and five Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,715 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 213,795 and confirmed deaths to 4,194.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 39 new cases, 3,891 total cases and a total of 135 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 761 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 560 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.