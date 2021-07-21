SCDCA tracks increase in robocalls, supports blocking

SCDCA saw a marked decline in robocall reports in 2020 just receiving 607, approximately 50% less than in 2019. The amount lost to scammers, however, neared $570,000, over $135,000 more than what was reported in 2019 ($432,670). From January 1- June 15, 2021, SCDCA received 421 unlawful robocall reports with actual losses of $412,000.

While the new rules will help to deter scammers, it will not totally get rid of them. Here are a few tips to help consumers avoid becoming victim to a robocall scheme:

• Hang up the phone. Don't press one to speak to a live operator. And don't press any other number to get off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

• No one will contact you asking for private information. Scammers often pose as government agencies to gain your trust. Look out for calls and messages pretending to be from well-known organizations like the IRS. Fraudsters may try to get you to verify information like your bank account number, Social Security number or credit card information. Never give private information to someone who contacts you out of the blue. Instead, directly contact that business/agency.