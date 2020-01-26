{{featured_button_text}}
S.C. Department of Commerce logo

South Carolina Department of Commerce logo

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) petitioned to intervene in a Public Service Commission (PSC) Rulemaking Proceeding. The PSC is looking to set guidelines for how a utility company can use customer information. This may include preventing the sale of customer data without their permission.

Currently, utility companies are selling their customer’s data to third-parties without the customer knowing. The company buying the information then advertises goods and services to the utilities’ customers. SCDCA fully supports limiting this practice, as privacy is of great importance to consumers and is critical to maintaining mutual confidence between buyers and sellers.

S.C. expanding codes initiative to foster tech careers

SCDCA administers and enforces the state’s privacy laws and educates consumers and businesses on how to protect personal information and defend against ID theft/scams. Based on this experience, SCDCA echoes the concerns of many consumers when it comes to the collection and sharing of their information.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Consumers interested in learning how to protect against ID theft can visit SCDCA’s ID Theft Resource page. Businesses are encouraged to read the “Identity Theft and the Law” guide. To request free copies of agency publications, fill out the brochure order form or call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322).

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments