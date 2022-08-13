SCAC elects Lexington Councilwoman Debra Summers president

The South Carolina Association of Counties elected officers for 2022–23 and five board members to four-year terms at its annual conference, held Aug. 1-4.

Elected president was Lexington County Council member Debra B. Summers. She succeeds Oconee County Council Vice Chairman Paul A. Cain, who served as 2021−22 SCAC president.

“It’s an honor for me to have been elected to serve as president of the South Carolina Association of Counties,” said Debra B. Summers. “I’m looking forward to working with representatives from around the state to help move South Carolina forward.

“Paul Cain’s service as president of the SCAC is much appreciated, and has helped bridge relationships for the future,” Summers added. “My desire as president of the SCAC is to strengthen communication with our counties so that they all benefit from the tremendous assets that the association offers all 46 counties in South Carolina. After all, we’re blessed to have to have such a resource that all counties can utilize.”

Summers has served on Lexington County for almost 18 years, as chair and vice chair of county council, and on every county council committee. Born and raised in the Midlands of South Carolina, she currently serves on the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, and the COMET (Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority).

She has previously served in other capacities within her community, including: River Alliance Board; Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission; SCAC Board of Directors; Lexington Chamber Board; Central Midlands Council of Governments; Engenuity Board and Central S.C. Alliance Board. Summers has also served for nine years on the Lexington Medical Center board of directors.

She and her husband, Bud, have three children and eight grandchildren.

“Debbie Summers is universally regarded as a proven and trusted leader in the Lexington community and the state of South Carolina,” said SCAC Executive Director Tim Winslow. “SCAC staff looks forward to her dynamic and positive leadership in the coming year.’

SCAC elected other officers as follows: first vice president — Roy Costner III, Pickens County Council vice chairman; second vice president — William E. Robinson, Allendale County council member; third vice president Mary D. Anderson, Chesterfield County council member; secretary — Charles T. Edens, Sumter County council member; treasurer — Belinda D. Copeland, Darlington County; and immediate past president — Paul A. Cain, Oconee County Council vice chairman.

SCAC elected the following board members to four-year terms (to expire in 2026): Daniel Alexander, Barnwell County council member; C. David Chinnis, Dorchester County council member; Barbara B. Clark, Jasper County Council chairwoman; Charles T. Jennings, McCormick County Council chairman; and Herman “Butch” G. Kirven Jr., Greenville County Council member.