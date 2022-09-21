 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SC State's Marching 101 to perform in Colts' home opener

Marching 101

SC State's Marching 101 will perform Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Indianapolis Colts' home opener.

S.C. State University Marching 101 Band energizes crowd at fall 2022 convocation

South Carolina State University’s high-stepping musical powerhouse will be featured in a performance of a lifetime this weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Marching 101 Band will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium with an electrifying halftime performance that will awe a crowd of thousands of spectators and fans from Indianapolis and across the nation as the Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance.”

In celebrating the March 101’s honor at Tuesday’s Fall Convocation, SC State President Alexander Conyers noted that two Bulldog alumni will be involved in the game: Colts linebacker Darius “Shaquille” Leonard and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews.

Also at Tuesday’s Convocation, the Marching 101 had the honor of performing for Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the event’s featured speaker. The band also performed at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Harris on Jan. 21, 2021. Members played again for Biden when he delivered the address to SC State graduates at December’s Fall Commencement on the SC State campus.

For more than 100 years, the Marching 101 Band has performed for sellout crowds across the nation.

The band has performed at such national football stadiums as the Mercedes Benz Stadium at the halftime show of the Atlanta Falcons. In December, the Marching 101 played at that same stadium for the Cricket Celebration Bowl, cheering on the Bulldogs as they captured the National HBCU Football Championship.

S.C. State University's Marching 101 Band plays in the Holly Hill Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, 2021

The Marching 101’s stellar resume also includes a halftime performance with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The Colts-Chief game will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

“We appreciate the opportunity to offer our students this exciting, perhaps once in a lifetime, experience”, said Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, acting dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences. “We know they will represent the university well as they always do, and we are looking forward to an outstanding performance.”

