South Carolina State University’s Miller F. Whittaker Library has planned several activities April 24-28 in celebration of National Library Week.

The week’s theme is “There's More to the Story.” All events are open to the campus community and the public. Some events require registration.

Amnesty Week

Throughout the celebration, the library will offer “Amnesty Week,” allowing students, faculty, staff and the community to return overdue books without paying fines. Fines will be waived. For more information, call 803-516-4508.

Opening session

Monday, April 24 — 11 a.m., Bulldog Lounge, Kirkland W. Green Student Center

To register: scsu.libwizard.com/id/6068d3af2374daa9b0f0548c7de9e6ca

Keynote speaker Harriet Hodges-Nelson will discuss and share stories in the form of rhymes with children of diverse ethnicities from her new book, “Voices of the Children.”

Hodges-Nelson is a retired registered nurse and U.S. Airforce captain. A Brooklyn, New York, native, she holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology. She has passion for writing short stories and putting them to rhyme. When her parents began providing foster care to therapeutic children, she desired to learn more about human behavior. Upon retiring from full-time employment, she had the opportunity to spend more time with and understand the many therapeutic foster children that have crossed her path.

Mental Health Awareness Panel

Tuesday, April 25 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building

To register: scsu.libwizard.com/id/a8dad67c9c90b865626945f42c85f435.

Panelists will discuss various mental health issues that affect our everyday lives. Panelists will be Dr. Debbie C. Gideon, psychology instructor, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College; DaQuana Mack, licensed social worker and adjunct professor, SC State.; and Dr. Natashia Smith, executive director, Orangeburg County Mental Health. For more information, call 803-535-8614.

Library Information Literacy workshops

Wednesday, April 26 — 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Miller F. Whittaker Library

The presenters will discuss and demonstrate select databases, navigating the library’s website, online catalog and related resources and services provided by the Miller F. Whittaker Library.

11-11:15 a.m. and 2-2:15 p.m., Navigating the Miller F. Whittaker Library Website. SMART Classroom, 1st Floor. Presenter: Avery L. Daniels. Learn the tricks and trade of effectively navigating around the library’s new website.

11-11:30 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m. Searching Credo Reference. Conference Room 4, 2nd Floor. Presenter: Dr. Ruth A. Hodges. Use concept mapping and other Credo Reference research tools to clarify your topic and focus the research paper.

11:15-11:30 a.m. and 2:15-2:30 p.m. Searching Online Catalog. SMART Classroom, 1st Floor. Presenter: Cathi Mack. Effectively search the library’s new online catalog, find e-books and full-text journal articles and submit requests for interlibrary borrowing when documents are not found in the library.

11:30-11:45 p.m. and 2:30-2:45 p.m. Searching Alexander Street – Academic Video Online (A SAVON) Database. SMART Classroom, 1st Floor. Presenter: Ashley L. Till. Effectively search and find videos on your topic.

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2:45-3 p.m. Dissertation Abstract. SMART Classroom, 1st Floor. Presenter: Doris Johnson Felder. Effectively search and find full-text dissertations on your topic. For additional information, call Doris Johnson Felder at 803-378-5213.

Book discussions and signing

Thursday, April 27, 2023 — 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building.

To register: scsu.libwizard.com/id/29ff77fac5f614734227a4153e7b7740

Authors will discuss their books, articles, or related publications. Individuals will be able to purchase a signed copy of the author’s book following the presentations.

“44 Days of Being Humble.” Author: Jekela S. Burgess.

“Everything Lemonade.” Author: Mrs. Alicia Collins

"The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past" (1830-1960). Author: Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr.

“The Virtual Prison.” Author: Whenda Penelope James.

“Contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the 21st Century.” Authors: Dr. LaToya N. Johnson and Dr. Frank C. Martin