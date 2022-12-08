SC State working to boost safety; gun-sniffing dogs being considered

New cameras and call boxes, along with the possible use of gun-sniffing dogs, are among the ways South Carolina State University is working to increase campus safety.

The university board of trustees was updated on these and other measures during a Dec. 1 meeting. Trustee Daniel Varat, chairman of the board's student affairs and athletics committee, said the university has nine officers on campus, with work being done to fill one vacancy.

He noted there are also several campus safety officers on campus.

"Those are folks that are not armed necessarily, but are walking around and providing extra eyes and ears to ensure safety. We also now have a substation for our law enforcement officers in collaboration with Claflin (University) and the county and the city. I think that's a great step forward in trying to be proactive in combination with other agencies that help protect not just the campus, but the region," Varat said.

He continued, "Our officers now patrol University Village, Campus Corner and Lovell Street. So, again, trying to be proactive, broaden the scope of our security presence and make a difference in what goes on on campus and on the edges of campus."

New cameras and call boxes have also been acquired, and an active shooter training was held on campus.

"The world is an ever-more-dangerous place, and college campuses are not immune to it. ... Obviously the administration of the university is heavily invested in making this (campus safety) a priority," Varat said.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said, "One of the latest technologies that I'm looking at -- and we had a meeting last month, and we invited law enforcement entities from the state, the county and Claflin University -- is a gun-sniffing dog."

"A non-aggressive dog. We're used to canines sniffing drugs and things like that, but the newest technology that universities are using are dogs that are able to sniff out -- and it's certainly a deterrent that dogs are able to sniff out weapons and ammunition in cars, or in the dormitories on campus," he said.

The president said other universities are using this in South Carolina, including the University of South Carolina.

"We're continuing to look at that. ... It's been done very deliberate out of Auburn University with this technology. ... These are mostly labs, non-aggressive dogs," Conyers said.

Public service and agriculture

Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 Research and Extension Program, gave a a 2022 overview of the program's highlights.

The program, for example, had a 34% increase in state and federal appropriations.

"We had $1.1 million in ag scholarship funding ... that we will spend on scholarships. We have a total of 56 Ag Innovation Scholars and five USDA Scholars for a total of 61 students in our 1890 program right now that's at the university with tuition paid in full," Whitesides said.

"We had seven teenage SCSU students that had paid internships across the State of South Carolina working with our agency. We have 14 new students enrolled at the university that participate in our statewide programs, which is a big deal for us," he said.

The program had 12 research projects it has worked on, has formed 78 memorandums of agreement, or partnerships, across the state, as well as conducted 171 workshops, 48 virtual and 106 traditional classes.

"With all of that, we had 48,720 direct contacts, people we put our hands on in the State of South Carolina this past year that participated in our programs, and over 232,000 indirect contacts," Whitesides said.

He also reported that the 1890 Program received a book grant from the Molina Foundation that provided for the receipt of more than 30,000 books.

"We received over 30,259 books ... with an estimated value of $336,000 for us to give to families and children across the state. That's a part of our STREAM initiative (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts and Math). That's a part of our 4-H programs," Whitesides said.

"This is a big deal. We have a book tour that's taking place in December. We'll start having stops all across the state distributing books for kids throughout the program" he said.

Whitesides also reported that the program has $23 million in approved grants for fall 2022.

"We have another $6.6 million of pending approval grants ... that we're expecting to get in in the near future," he said.