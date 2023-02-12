The South Carolina State University trustee board approved the development of a Health Equity Research and Training Center, which will house an initiative designed to create the next generation of minority community health workers.

"It is the mission of the HERT-C to improve the health of families by enhancing public awareness, health service delivery and culturally responsive research and services for vulnerable populations and their families," S.C. State Provost Dr. Frederick Evans said.

"The center is designed to seek interdisciplinary collaboration between behavioral, social, family and consumer scientists, community organizations and health care providers," he said.

The university has already secured a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration to implement a Community Health Worker, or CHW, Training Program.

The center will house the program and be located in the Y-Hut, which is adjacent to the university's Brooks Health Clinic.

"The center will be under the auspices of the Office of the Associate Provost for Sponsored Programs and Research in the Division of Academic Affairs," Evans said later.

Dr. Audrey McCrary-Quarles and Dr. Ashley Evans Knowell are the center's co-directors. Students will receive training based on the core competencies for CHW and public health certifications that follow state, local and other guidelines to support essential public health services.

"Community members and HBCU students can participate in training programs and apprenticeships for community health workers in addition to receiving reliable health information and resources to reduce health disparities and improve health equity in S.C. rural communities," Frederick said.

"The center will become the training grounds for the next diverse generation of health equity/disparity researchers and educators with a focus on community health. Faculty, staff and students will have opportunities to engage with the community via grant and outreach activities," he said.

The acting provost said the center will benefit not just the university and surrounding institutions, but the community, state and nation.

Trustee Dr. Doris Helms said the university should also look at other opportunities in the health training area that McCrary-Quarles and Evans Knowles are working in, particularly with the absence of a nursing program at the institution.

"I'd like maybe to look at the possibility of having our students graduate with either their CNA or their LPN (certification), both of which are statewide programs," she said.

"They're not institutional programs, but without a nursing program, we could at least get our student to not only get their B.S. degree, but also qualify for an LPN or a CNA (certification), which would give them a job when they get out. So in that health training area, you might look into that," Helms said.

In other matters, S.C. State President Alexander Conyers said his administration would conduct “a deep dive analysis” of what it will take to make temporary employees full time.

“There’s no easy way to answer it. We know we can’t, unfortunately, flip a switch and turn all of those positions into full-time positions without look at the cost analysis with those,” he said.

Staff Senate President Franklin Pressley said, “They are institutional employees, but they’re temporary. So they don’t get benefits. I just believe if you invest in your people, your people will invest in you. So, of course, they have a campaign working on trying to get faculty and staff to invest in the university, but we also have to invest in our people.”

Conyers also said he will be addressing the number of vacant and interim positions that are at the university. He appointed Evans on Feb. 7 as the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Evans had served in the position on an acting basis since November 2021.

The president said his first order of business would be to have the provost advertise for positions that are vacant or interim.

“We do a disservice to so many people when we have interim positions because, first of all, when you’ve got an interim president for three of four years, that person now thinks that position belongs to him or her because they’ve done it so long. The other folks believe that to be true, too, and they may not apply for it,” Conyers said.

Public service and agriculture

Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of the 1890 Research and Extension Program, gave a 2023 overview of the program’s highlights.

Whitesides said Dr. Brandon Huber, a research scientist and extension associate, and Ramoda Pollard, grants administrator, were the year’s new hires.

Whitesides the development of a container farm will be one of the things Huber works on.

“Container farms out there right now may cost you $150,000 to $200,000 to get into. So our smaller folks who want to get into this kind of farming cannot pay $150,000 to get into this business. So his job is to develop a container farm less than $50,000 that can become profitable in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Whitesides also reported on the second round of funds the 1890 program received through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant, which has provided $22 million to S.C. State and $48 million to Clemson for farmers to implement “climate smart” production practices.

“We received notification of another $4.5 million award we got. It’s our first in the university’s history of a public-private partnership award with Mixon Seed. It’s going to be a really, really big deal,” he said.

Mixon Seed of Orangeburg is a leading supplier of a full range of field crop offerings to regional and national brands such as Pioneer.

Whitesides continued, “Premium Peanut is building a state-of-the-art facility here in Santee, South Carolina. They invited us down (to Douglas, Georgia) to talk about research opportunities, scholarship opportunities for the university and about internship opportunities.”

He said the 1890 program has been approved to accept research projects in areas including: data science and food and agricultural systems; food safety and health; social science in agriculture and urban, indoor and emerging agriculture.

“Right now, we have 14 current faculty conducting research right now. We’re doing some good cutting edge stuff,” Whitesides said, noting that the program anticipates funding six research proposals from faculty with grants this year.

As of Jan. 15, the 1890 program had $26.9 million in pending research and experimentation grants.

In the area of sustainable agriculture, he said high tunnels have been developed to promote it.

“We got grants to put high tunnels on our farm. We actually got another grant to put eight high tunnels across the state at different areas to conduct research. These are our first two that have been installed already,” Whitesides said in a presentation to the board.

High tunnels, also called high hoops or hoop houses, are temporary structures that extend the growing season. The covered structures are constructed in the field in order to protect crops from the weather and pests.

Sponsored research and IT