SC State trustees to meet in hybrid session March 3

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet in hybrid session – both in person and virtually – Wednesday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

The session will take place at the University Center of Greenville, Greenville, and on Zoom. Prior to the full board meeting, the board's Ad Hoc Athletic Committee will meet at 9 a.m., also in hybrid session at the University Center of Greenville and on Zoom.