 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC State trustees to meet in hybrid session March 3
0 comments

SC State trustees to meet in hybrid session March 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCSU seal (copy)

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet in hybrid session – both in person and virtually – Wednesday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

The session will take place at the University Center of Greenville, Greenville, and on Zoom. Prior to the full board meeting, the board's Ad Hoc Athletic Committee will meet at 9 a.m., also in hybrid session at the University Center of Greenville and on Zoom.

For more information, contact Sam Watson at swatson2@scsu.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 3-2-21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News