SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority

The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday.

The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr. Gerald Smalls for the finance and CFO position, and Keisha Campbell as acting athletics director and Curtis Bradley as acting IT director.

Conyers said Smalls will be assisted in the work on student housing by Ken Davis, director of facilities/planning and construction.

The president said the university brought in more than 1,000 new student this year, “which included new freshmen, transfer students and re-admits.”

“I will tell you that additional housing could have yielded us at least another 300 new students. So we cut off the application process. We stopped processing applications for new students who needed housing, but we know that we could have yielded another 300,” Conyers said.

"So first and foremost on Dr. Smalls' list is additional housing, renovation of current inventory that's not online. Dr. Smalls, along with Ken Davis, is working that very, very hard,” the president said.

He said the university is also at the end of conducting its review of academic programs and curriculum.

“We look forward to that report, but just from benchmarking other public universities in the state without me having the final product, I can tell you that we have too many academic programs for the number of students we have," Conyers said.

"I could tell you that we have probably the second lowest enrollment out of all the public universities, but yet we have the second or third highest number of degrees. We're going to have to make some tough decisions," he said.

The president said a review of the university’s athletics and overall campus master plans have also been conducted, while a review of salaries will be conducted later.

“We haven't contracted that out yet, but I will tell you also, just from benchmarking, $39 million in salary for the number of students is very high when you benchmark that with other public universities,” he said, noting that finding a proper balance would take “a combination simultaneously of growing the student enrollment and right-sizing the force.”

Conyers said there is the potential of having to reduce personnel, or ensuring that the “right personnel are in the right positions.”

"I'm planning hopefully for a cabinet retreat in November that will focus strictly on personnel, talent acquisition and talent management, and then look at every single position that's on campus and decide: Is that position still needed? Can we cut it? Do we move it? But we have to simultaneously look at our salary and look at our student enrollment to make this work," he said.

Increasing retention is another of Conyers’ goals.

“I've said many times over, we just can't get new students in. We must retain them. With that being said, the national attrition rate is about 30%. Out of 1,000 students nationally, that means 300 won't come back.

“We want to be below that national average. Currently, I think last year our attrition rate was 28%. Again, to do that requires some data-driven decisions. We're in the process of advertising a director for first-year experience,” he said.

The president said an academic forgiveness policy and extension of withdrawal deadlines would also help with student retention without costing any additional money.

“We're probably the only public institution in South Carolina without an academic forgiveness policy. ... With an academic forgiveness policy, whether you've got six hours or nine hours, different schools have different amounts, that student goes in and says, 'Hey, I want to go in and use three hours of my academic forgiveness.'

“Immediately, if he has an F, that F is excluded from his or her GPA, which, in most cases, may bring that student back to a 2.0 GPA. Now that student is still eligible for financial aid, that student doesn't have to go through the satisfactory academic review,” Conyers said.

He continued, “Number two, extending the deadline for withdraw failing for our students. Major implications again for academics and financial aid. We’ve been in school about a month. Next week is our deadline. So if a student drops a class at South Carolina State next week and they’re failing, it’s a WF, withdraw failing, which means it affects their GPA.

“Every other public university in South Carolina, that date is Nov. 2. So other universities have figured out a way ... to ensure that these students remain in school financially. We’ve got to get to that. One requires a policy change, another is an administrative change that (SCSU Provost) Dr. (Frederick) Evans and I will work on.”

Conyers said he will focus on new academic buildings when submitting the university’s budget to the Governor’s Office this year. Trustees approved the university’s proposed $64.9 million FY 2022-23 budget during the meeting.

“A huge thing we’re working on for later this month is the submission to the Governor’s Office of the budget. Last year was the student center. My list this year includes a new Turner Hall, which houses the College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, our largest programs.

“If we want to be able to help the State of South Carolina with its teacher shortage, we must improve our academic buildings, along with our library, which is outdated,” he said.

The president continued, “It’s been ... at least three decades, 30 years, since the state has fully funded a new academic building for South Carolina State. ... So that’s my goal going in this year, new academic buildings,” Conyers said.

Also during the meeting, state Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, and Sen. John L. Scott Jr., D-Columbia, both SCSU alumni, presented the board with a Senate resolution recognizing the 75th anniversary of the university’s ROTC program.

Conyers said, "On the heels of the ROTC recognition, for the first time next year Congress will fund an ROTC building on a campus. For years, it has been up to the institution to fund an academic building for ROTC.”