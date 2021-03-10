SC State to honor ‘Shining Stars’ during annual scholarship gala

Senior speech pathology and audiology major Natasha A. McKnight was born to a single mother, who is the source of her inspiration, and has been surrounded by a loving and supportive family who helped her achieve. She is a native of Sumter.

“S.C. State has honestly given me some of the greatest moments of my life,” she said. ”Connecting with others has always been of great importance to me and that is what I have enjoyed the most about my college experience. I hope that my overall calm and courageous spirit will leave the biggest impact on SC State’s campus.”

As a co-founder of S.C. State’s first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender support organization, Safe Space, she is grateful to have been a part of such a necessary organization that has helped so many students. McKnight also worked closely with the on-campus counseling center as a mental health advocate for students. She is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.