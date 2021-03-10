SC State to honor ‘Shining Stars’ during annual scholarship gala

The 30th annual South Carolina State University Scholarship Gala & Tribute will honor five Shining Stars in the student body during a virtual ev on, Saturday, March 13.
“The S.C. State Foundation holds the annual Scholarship & Tribute to raise critical funds to support the academic pursuits of S.C. State students,” Foundation Chairman Steven V. Beatty ('94) said. “We also highlight the achievements of a special group we call our Shining Stars who are doing great things at S.C. State. We are excited about what lies ahead for each one of them.”
Entertainment for the event will be provided by Jukebox Band of Atlanta and Grammy-winning musician/composer Charlton Singleton (S.C. State class of 1994). The mistress of ceremonies will be WCBD News 2 Anchor Octavia Mitchell Hilton ('95).
Donors of at least $175 are eligible to view the gala. They will receive registration confirmation emails with viewing instructions on Friday afternoon and a reminder email one hour prior to the gala on Saturday from SC State University Foundation. Emails will provide the viewing instructions for viewing the gala.
Donations to support the gala can still be made at the website Give to SC State - Online Giving (scsu.edu). For additional information, call 803-536-7190.
2021 Shining Stars
College of Business and Information Systems
Junior accounting major Selim Ben Ali is a native of Tunisia, a small country in North Africa. He is an Honors College scholar proud of his decision to attend S.C. State University because of its legacy, reputation and history of being one of the best historically Black colleges or universities (HBCU) in the country. He is enjoying his S.C. State experiences and being around phenomenal and brilliant people who are working to reach their dreams and goals.
Ali is a member of the Bulldog men’s tennis team and an active member of the National Association of Black Accountants. He and his team represented S.C. State in the fourth Hewlett Packard HBCU Business Challenge, where they placed third out of 29 universities.
The Shining Star distinction is a big honor for Ali as it exemplifies his commitment and hard work to get better every single day, despite personal challenges, and various situations faced every day.
“I will always remember S.C. State, my experiences, and the friends I have made while studying here,” Ali said.
Upon graduation, Ali intends to further his education and work for one of the big four accounting firms and later work towards reaching his dream of becoming a chief executive officer of a Fortune 500 company.
College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences
Senior early childhood education major Shaunta N. Murphy is a native of Orangeburg. Upon making her decision on which college to attend, God gave her a vision that S.C. State was the place for her. After rearing a family, she decided to earn a college degree because she believes strongly that it is never too late to achieve your goals. Her motto is “All things are possible if you just believe.”
Murphy is an honor student and has received numerous academic medals of accomplishments for her outstanding work. She is well-known in the Orangeburg community, where she has served as a volunteer coach for Orangeburg’s Parks and Recreation. Also, she is the co-troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 007 and volunteer youth Sunday school teacher at Unity Fellowship Community Church. She believes, “The kids are our future; therefore, we must encourage our children and build a solid foundation for them because as scripture references ‘village parenting,’ it really does take a village to raise a child.”
Murphy is elated to be chosen a Shining Star as she believes that if you work hard, work and devote yourself to your studies, you will succeed. Upon completion of her degree at SC State, she plans to also earn a master’s degree and a doctorate in education.
College of Graduate and Professional Studies
Senior speech pathology and audiology major Natasha A. McKnight was born to a single mother, who is the source of her inspiration, and has been surrounded by a loving and supportive family who helped her achieve. She is a native of Sumter.
“S.C. State has honestly given me some of the greatest moments of my life,” she said. ”Connecting with others has always been of great importance to me and that is what I have enjoyed the most about my college experience. I hope that my overall calm and courageous spirit will leave the biggest impact on SC State’s campus.”
As a co-founder of S.C. State’s first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender support organization, Safe Space, she is grateful to have been a part of such a necessary organization that has helped so many students. McKnight also worked closely with the on-campus counseling center as a mental health advocate for students. She is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
“I am honored to have been chosen as a Shining Star and pray that while at S.C. State I was able to impact at least one person -- whether it was a classmate, fellow bulldog, or even a professor,” McKnight said. “If I left my mark on one individual and was able to encourage that individual to continue throughout that semester, week, or even just that day, then all the ups and downs I experienced would have been completely worth it.”
After graduation, she plans to earn a masters’ degree in speech pathology. She aspires to work with deaf and hard of hearing schoolchildren and eventually own a private speech pathology practice. Her goal is to inspire people to be of service to others -- even if with just a smile.
Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College
Senior computer science major Roderick E. Bishop is a native of Columbia and a member of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College and a Presidential Scholar. He chose S.C. State primarily because of his family’s legacy of S.C. State graduates and former students, but he later came to love the encouraging atmosphere, the black success around him and the history of this Historically Black University.
Bishop has developed a passion for service. He now serves as president of S.C. State’s Chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers and Golden Key International Honor Society.
He believes that we all must lift as we climb. He can often be found encouraging his classmates to succeed. He is a helpful student and role model to his peers providing advice, developing programs, volunteering and tutoring.
“Receiving the Shining Star status is an absolute honor for me and a crowning S.C. State achievement and moment. I am humbled and view the honor as a reward for doing rewarding work,” Roderick said.
Upon graduation, Bishop plans to use his degree to work on projects dedicated to political and racial awareness, climate change, social justice and accessibility for all.
College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation
Junior physics major with a concentration in astronomy, Tuesday K. Cabang is a native of Pahoa, Hawaii. As a Presidential Scholar of the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College, she has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.916. She chose to attend S.C. State because of the outstanding biological and physical sciences department that offers a myriad of internship experiences and extraordinary physics programs.
Throughout her matriculation, Cabang has taken part in several internship opportunities and has presented her research twice nationally and once regionally. She not only has high academic standards for herself but also strives to excel in “soft skills” to include clear communication of ideas, especially physics ideas, with students and faculty alike.
“The S.C. State experiences I have enjoyed the most are those of presenting physics concepts to high school students. I loved every moment,” she said.
Tuesday is honored to receive the Shining Star distinction, as it signifies that through being diligent and dedicated, despite personal challenges, you can achieve anything you set your mind to achieve.
After graduation, Cabang plans to either enter graduate school to become a researcher in the field of astrophysics or pursue a career in science education as a teacher.