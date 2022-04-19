SC State Student Art Exhibition on display through May 6

South Carolina State University’s Visual Arts Program is presenting the 50th annual Student Art Exhibition at the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium on the university campus through May 6.

An opening reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, from 5-6:30 p.m.

The exhibit will be available for viewing by appointment each week Monday through Thursday 2-4 p.m. Please contact Dr. Frank Martin to make an appointment to view the exhibitions: Phone: 803-536-7174 or email: fmartin@scsu.edu.

Studio arts majors are encouraged to participate in the annual exhibition, providing them with opportunity to present their works publicly. Non-art majors at SC State are also encouraged to submit their work.

The annual student exhibition provides an opportunity for the faculty, staff, alumni and students of SC State, as well as all interested members of the community, to recognize, support and celebrate the creativity of the burgeoning young artists within the University program.

John Wright, a former SC State and Benedict University professor, has served as exhibition juror, and he selected works for the inclusion in the exhibition. He has enjoyed a distinguished career both as a contemporary visual artist and as a professor. Mr. Wright received a Master of Arts degree in art education, a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art from the University of South Carolina (USC), and an Associate of Arts in studio art from USC Salkehatchie. Wright recently retired from the world of university academia to return to his roots in rural Hampton County where he teaches art to elementary and middle school students. A member of the Hampton County Arts Council and board chairman for Hampton Friends of the Arts, Wright serves as the curator for both of Hampton's public galleries, The Stanley Arts Center and The Palmetto Gallery.

The Visual Arts Program functions within the purview of the College of Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences under the oversight of Dr. Evelyn Fields, Dean of the College, in coordination with the efforts of the chair of the Department of Visual & Performing Arts, Dr. Tolulope Filani. The Visual Arts program coordinator is Professor of Drawing and Painting Kim LeDee, accompanied by Assistant Professor of Ceramics and Sculpture & 3D Design Alexander Thierry, Assistant Professor of Digital Media Martin Lang, Assistant Professor of Photography Maggie O’Hara, Director of the I.P Stanback Museum Frank Martin and Fine Arts Building Curator and Assistant Professor of Printmaking Ian Welch.

The exhibition’s planning and installation is directed by Welch.

