ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State University students, faculty and staff gathered in Belcher Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the Belcher Café Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. This is the first time in three years -- since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic --that the café has been open.

The ceremony was hosted by the College of Business and featured special guest James McQuilla, president of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

Refreshments and words of encouragement from the College of Business faculty were provided to students at the ribbon cutting.

“The Belcher Café will give students great experience within in a business. I don’t know of many university campuses, particularly in the state of South Carolina, that have a concept like this, to whereas we have a café on campus ran and operated by students,” said SC State Acting Provost Frederick Evans. “The funding from the café will benefit the College of Business and Informational Systems.”

The café is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All students, faculty and staff are welcome to dine and lounge at the café. It will provide coffee, packaged meals, snacks and drinks for students and faculty who are on the go.

“Belcher Café is definitely a student entrepreneurial initiative that is completely run by students. There will be about ten different volunteers who will be running it as a part of an internship program,” said Dr. Matthew Guah, dean of the College of Business and Informational Systems. “Students are going to learn about customer service, and they’re also going to learn about management and how to manage a café.

“My job is to make sure they have a conducive environment and the resources they need to run the Belcher Café.

Guah hopes that the initiative will make an impact on the campus and community. He said that all students, including those from Claflin University, are welcome to the café.