SC State receives microgrant to digitize student newspaper

South Carolina State University’s Historical Collection & Archives of the Miller F. Whittaker Library has received a Digital Flowers Shout Out Microgrant through the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library and Project STAND.

The grant is funded via the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The six DFSO Microgrants are intended to recognize student organizers who have held institutions and communities accountable over a long history of racism, inequality and injustices by sharing their stories broadly with the world while “giving them their flowers.”

Microgrants will support organizations and institutions in making the histories and contributions of Black, indigenous, and people of color student activists and their organizations accessible through digitization projects totaling up to $80,000. The awardees’ projects range in scope and provide increased awareness of essential accounts of activists — documenting various themes such as protests and demonstrations, cross-cultural collaborations, traditions, inter-generational dialog, and many others.

The archives at SC State include holdings related to student protests and the Orangeburg Massacre in 1968. On Feb. 8, 1968, South Carolina National Guard members killed three African American students and wounded 28 others as the students demonstrated against racial segregation.

The collections to be digitized include the SC State student newspaper, The Collegian, from the 1920s to the 2000s. Funding for the microgrant at SC State is $16,000.

Other institutions receiving awards are Howard University, Lehigh University, Tulane University, University of Colorado and University of Kentucky.

Digitized projects will be accessible from each institution in 2023, and elements of each project will be viewable on the Project STAND website. The projects will provide increased accessibility to historical records and awareness of BIPOC student activism on campuses across the nation.

For more information, contact Avery L. Daniels adaniel5@scsu.edu or Ashley L. Till atill1@scsu.edu.

