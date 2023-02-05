The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker Murrell Smith on Feb. 1 at the Statehouse, along with S.C. State Board Trustee William Oden, Ken Davis, S.C. State’s director of facilities/planning and construction, and Gerald Hubbard Smalls, the university's chief financial officer.

"We're continuing to make our case with those elected officials on how urgent this need is for South Carolina State University, how we recognize this will be a historic funding year for the state and, in turn, it should be a historic funding year for South Carolina State," Conyers said during the S.C. State trustee board meeting on Feb. 2.

"I think we're most surprised to hear that it's been 30 years since this university has received full appropriations for a new academic building. Again, we continue to get monies for renovations and expansions, but everyone that I've talked to was able to rattle off three to four new buildings that other public universities have received full appropriations for within these last 30 years," the president said.

The university had previously laid out the institution's request for $209 million, including $195 million for infrastructure and capital projects, before the House Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education Subcommittee on Jan. 18.

"Our next presentation will be to the Senate Finance Committee on Feb. 15. I don't have that time yet," he said.

The replacement of Turner Hall, Whittaker Library, Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center and Staley Hall are among the main four projects on the university's wish list.

He said while state Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed in his budget to have $209 million for capital projects and deferred maintenance at the state's public colleges and universities, more needs to be done.

"What gets me again is that it's based on enrollment. That's where it disadvantages South Carolina State University. ... We're the fifth-oldest university out of the public school system. So we obviously are going to have a much larger deferred maintenance bill because of the way we have funded deferred maintenance over the years," Conyers said.

"So you take the newer institution in the public system that's only about 50 years old, but with 4,000 students. That means that university with 4,000 students will receive and have over the past years received a higher deferred maintenance funding than we have. So while the $200 million is great for deferred maintenance, the methodology still affects South Carolina State in a negative way," he said.

Conyers continued, "I spoke to the speaker of the House about that, and he clearly understands. We'll continue to see whether we can put in a proviso at some point that will benefit South Carolina State."

The president said he is also closely watching what will happen with the governor's request that lawmakers dole out $120 million for the Battelle Savannah River Alliance at the Savannah River National Lab.

"The governor put forth a measure to add South Carolina State to this Battelle Alliance with the University of South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia Tech. The governor's proposing $100 million this year, and our portion out of that will be $20 million," Conyers said.

"We have a plan on how we will fund professors, programs, facilities and laboratories. ... If this planned funding goes through, it will be huge win for us," the president said, noting that the university is poised to assist in research at the Savannah River National Laboratory, one of the nation's premier environmental, energy and national security research facilities.

Fundraising

Conyers continues to work to increase fundraising at the university.

"We're continuing to evaluate consultants for our capital campaign. We're working hard at re-establishing the call center. That's certainly going to be very, very important as we gear up to kick off our capital campaign plan," he said, noting that everyone's participation is needed.

"We need all hands on deck," Conyers said, noting that the university's Miller Society is poised to induct its largest number of inductees ever in March.

The Miller Society is the university’s elite giving society, recognizing the cumulative philanthropy of individuals, couples, organizations, associations, corporations and foundations who demonstrate their commitment to the university and higher education. The society honors donors who have contributed $100,000 or more to the university.

"Currently we have 14 individuals who have qualified, and we're in the verge of securing another potential member this month with his final donation to be inducted into the Miller Society," Conyers said.

Academics/enrollment

Conyers reported on the reestablishment of the university's tuition assistance plan for faculty and staff that will allow them to take once course each semester free.

"That was a huge motivation to our faculty and staff, especially those who are working towards their bachelor's degree. We still have many, many staff members that are working toward bachelor's degrees.

"Achieving their bachelor's degrees will place them in a higher economic status whether they remain with South Carolina State, or are able to take that new bachelor's degree from South Carolina State and move on some place else," he said.

"We've had several faculty and staff members to sign up this semester," Conyers said.

He said the university's academic forgiveness policy has also been advantageous for many students.

"To date, we're close to 100 students who've utilized that policy. ... This policy is working just as we intended for it to work, and on the back end, it's reducing the workload on the number of appeals that staff has to adjudicate," Conyers said.

"That's just yet another barrier to success that we removed. These students are current students. Some of them, I would imagine, were probably a semester away from being on academic suspension because you're on academic probation first, and then if you don't get your GPA up to a 2.0 the next semester, you're out on academic suspension, where you must sit out for a year. So we're able to stop these things before getting that far," the president said.

In the area of enrollment, he said a priority has been placed on creating housing alternatives to maximize enrollment for fall 2023.

"We're at potentially historic enrollment numbers. So we are after housing alternatives to ensure that we can bring in the maximum number of students. For the last few years, it's probably been pretty easy working at the university while we're declining, but it's hard work now. It is hard work now to increase the numbers ... but we're up for it," Conyers said.

Preliminary spring 2023 enrollment numbers indicate that 2,369 students are expected for the spring semester, compared to 2,159 enrolled in spring 2022.

Conyers also commended Dr. Manicia Finch, S.C. State vice president for enrollment management, for securing a two-year grant that will provide a full-time transformation officer at the university.

The president said the officer will have "the right skill set to come in and look at policies and procedures across the university so that they can move the university forward."

"There are some things we're doing today the same as we did 20, 30 years ago, and we aren't moving forward with that. We are remaining stagnant, actually we're moving backward.

"So we hope to get this person on board and, again, I want to thank Dr. Finch for going after that grant and getting this person on the ground," Conyers said.

Other matters

The president said he has asked S.C. State Provost Dr. Frederick Evans to look at re-establishing the ability of the university's speech and language lab to bill insurance companies, including Medicaid and private insurance.

"For years we've provided services to students and adults and we billed them, which was additional revenue coming into the university. Six or seven years ago for different reasons, we stopped billing companies. We're still providing the services, we just aren't receiving the revenue," Conyers said.

"With our new building for our lab, with new accounting procedures, I think we're in a position to where we can go back to billing insurance companies, billing Medicaid for the services that we're providing. Again, that is income back to the university, income that we can use in different ways," he said.