SC State Parade of Champions postponed amid COVID

After being postponed by weather earlier this month, the South Carolina State University Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30, has been postponed a second time.

The university said Friday night the event was postponed because of a rise in COVID cases among SCSU athletic teams and in the surrounding community.

Just days before the community-wide celebratory event was to take place, athletics medical staff implemented COVID protocol after several student-athletes tested positive for COVID during routine testing, SCSU stated. All students had been vaccinated, according to SCSU.

“At least eight members of the Bulldog football team were asymptomatic and placed in isolation while contact tracing was conducted. Approximately 40 students on the football, women’s and men’s tennis, and track teams have been quarantined in accordance with COVID-19 protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC),” according to the SCSU statement.