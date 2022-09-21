SC State mourns passing of alumnus and benefactor David R. Doctor, Class of 1974

South Carolina State University offers its deepest condolences to the family of retired Lt. Col. David R. Doctor, a loyal and avid supporter of his alma mater, regarding his passing on Saturday.

A native of Camp Branch in Hampton County, Doctor earned a bachelor's from SCSU in 1974 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

“David Doctor was an inspiration to many of us who matriculated through SC State and the Bulldog Battalion,” said SC State President Alexander Conyers, 1989 alumnus who also is a retired Army colonel. “His service to our nation in his 22-year Army career and his steadfast loyalty to SC State are testaments to his character and his willingness to put others first.

"He will be missed," Conyers said.

Doctor made significant financial and other contributions to SC State. He was a member of the university's prestigious Miller Society, which includes individuals who have contributed $100,000 in cumulative giving to SC State through the SCSU Foundation.

A life member of the SCSU National Alumni Association (SCSUNAA), and a member of the Tidewater Peninsula Alumni Chapter, Doctor was involved in alumni activities on the national and local level for decades. He served as chairman of the 2008 SCSU National Alumni Convention and served as chairman of the SCSUNAA Awards Committee for several years.

Doctor was featured on the SCSUNAA’s first Stellar Alumni Calendar in 2007 and was recognized as its Alumnus of the Year in 2008. In 2018, the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference honored him as a Distinguished Alumnus.

Doctor was a member of the STATE Club that supports Bulldog athletics at the Millennium level ($1,000 plus) for several years. In 2007, he established an "ROTC Uniform/Book Scholarship" in memory of his late father that provides funds annually to a deserving SCSU ROTC Student.

In the military, he held a wide variety of important command and staff positions, and was awarded a number of meritorious honors during a 22-year career. He later worked for Technical and Project Engineering as the TRADOC Project Manager of the Institutional Training Resource Modal – a model used to calculate and cost institutional training and education requirements to fund training for soldiers in the United States Army.

Doctor was a life member of Omega Psi Phi Inc. He also was a member of the ROCKS Inc. and the S.C. State University Military Alumni Association. He was active in his church and community. He also held a master's from Hampton University.

Services for retired Lt. Col. David R. Doctor will be announced later.