Fifty years ago, in December 1969, the people of Orangeburg County and especially the South Carolina State College family were feeling great excitement and joy as the “Marching 101” band was making preparation to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day 1970.
With that honor, our county was recognized all over America in having a prestigious organization to display its talents in a world-renowned event that would be seen by millions of people.
On Dec. 20, 1969, The T&D reported: “Clemson Students Give SCSC Band Fund $451 -- Clemson University students have raised $451 to help S.C. State College send its marching band to the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day.
“The Garnet and Blue Marching 101 Band of S. C. State College at Orangeburg will use the gift to help defray the expense of participating in the Jan. 1 spectacular.
“Besides contributions from individual Clemson students, the total amount raised also represents gifts from two student organizations and spectators who gave during a halftime campaign at the Clemson-Auburn basketball game.
“The Clemson Young Republican Club added $15 to bring the total amount raised by students to $225.50. A matching gift from Student Government at the university brought the grand total to $451.
“In announcing the total contribution, Clemson Student Body President Danny Hunt of Greenville said, ‘Clemson students wanted to help the S.C. State College band as they represent the state in the Tournament of Roses Parade.’”
On Dec. 27, 1969, The T&D reported, “’Marching 101’ Ready To Go -- The outstanding South Carolina State College Garnet and Blue Marching 101 Band will move its spectacular musical show from the East Coast to the West Coast New Year’s Day for a performance in the 81st Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, Calif.
“Having thrilled tens of thousands in the Southeast, the band will extend its audience to close to 100 million viewers. Some 96 million will view the parade on the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) and National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) networks and another two and a half million are expected to line the parade route.
“Theme of the parade is ‘Holidays Around the World’ and assuming the roles of grand marshals will be the three astronauts of Apollo 12 who recently returned from the moon -- Charles Conrad Jr., Alan L. Bean and Richard F. Gordon Jr.
“Several activities have been planned for the South Carolina State College band while it is on the West Coast.
“The highly acclaimed precision marching and musical aggregation will depart Columbia Metropolitan Airport at 6 a.m. December 30. Lodging will be at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). The group will pose for photographs at the Rose Bowl and be given a guided tour of Universal Studios of Hollywood.
“One of the highlights of Dec. 31 will be a tour of Disneyland and a performance at the world famous attraction.
“On New Year’s Day, the Tournament of Roses parade will begin at 8:45 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) and the Garnet and Blue Marching 101 Band will be the 49th unit and ninth band among 60 floats, 21 bands and 230 equestrian units.
The parade route is five and one-half miles and the units will travel at the rate of two-and a-half miles per hour.
Following the parade, the band will assemble at Victory Park to view the floats. Later the group will tour Knotts Berry Farm and Fisherman’s Wharf.
Expected arrival time at Columbia Metropolitan Airport is 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, Jan. 2 and 6:30 a.m. at South Carolina State College.”
