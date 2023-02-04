South Carolina State University received a clean audit report, the board of trustees members learned during a Feb. 2 meeting.

Stathis Poulos, of BDO LLP, the university’s external auditing firm, reported that the university received an unmodified opinion on its 2022 financial statements.

"We did issue an unmodified or a clean opinion on those statements in December. We did receive the full cooperation of management. Throughout everybody was transparent, and we do believe that those are in accordance with U.S. GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles)."

There were two findings that Poulos explained to the board.

"The first finding is related to the university having a requirement to submit its audited financial statements by Oct. 1 of each year. That did not happen this year. This is a consistent finding with prior year," he said.

"We attributed the finding to two core items. We do believe that the university's accounting and finance department does have limited resources, including insufficient head count due to workloads, transitions, hiring needs.

"There was also a key professional that was out on medical leave right during the university's close at the beginning of the audit. So that further contributed to it," he said.

Poulos continued, "Also, consistent with prior years ... we also have noted that the accounting system, or Banner, at the university is also contributing to the university missing this deadline. It was configured many, many years ago, and the configuration at that point and time does not allow the university to pool information on a timely basis."

He said the "highly manual" process at the university has presented challenges.

"The university is working on enhancing the controls in this area, as well as hiring to eliminate this. I believe it’s investing funds to update the implementation of and reconfigure Banner to make it more user friendly and to be able to use a systematic approach to drafting the financial statements," Poulos said.

Gerald Hubbard Smalls, the university's chief financial officer, said the university is working on its finance personnel needs, including securing an internal auditor by “contracting out maybe or bringing someone in-house.”

He said the university has already brought in additional manpower with the hire of an accounts payable director and a financial services directors.

Poulos said the next finding was specific to fiscal year 2022.

"It was nothing that the university did directly ... but the university did experience a cyberattack (last fall) on its systems. Though the school did detect it and did take appropriate action after it was detected, the finding is here due to the preventative measures needing some improvement," Poulos said.

He continued, "I know that the university spent a lot of time and funds and effort at that point and time to mitigate all these controls, but since it did happen during fiscal year 2022, we did believe that this warranted the (finance) committee's and the board's attention to that. So that's why it rose to a finding this year."

Poulos said he believed the issue had been remediated and that BDO would let the board know in next year's audit if they note anything different.

"We are currently wrapping up the audit of the radio station WSSB. That is due Feb. 13. We are on track to issue that. Subsequent to that, we're also working on your single audit, which is your federal compliance audit. ... That is due March 31, and that is also tracking to be submitted on time," he said.

Finance

Smalls gave a finance report following Poulos’ report, stating that the university had a great 6% debt-to-asset ratio.

“That is $12.6 million (in debt) vs. over $100 million in assets. When you people say, ‘You’re improving, but you’re not there yet,’ we’re getting there. I want y’all to use this information to say we’re getting there,” he said.

Smalls stressed that the figure didn’t mean the university didn’t need additional resources, but were rather being good stewards of the money it has.

He also noted there was also a 39% reduction in accounts receivable from a year ago, a 41% increase in case revenue from a year ago and a 25% increase in revenue from room and board compared to a year ago.

He also updated the board on projects, stating that the $4.4 million student center renovation is scheduled to be complete by July 2024. The $10 million Truth Hall renovation is also scheduled to be complete in July 2024, while the $20 million student center expansion (new cafeteria) work is scheduled to be complete by July 2025.

“These are bold moves that we need for the students. They deserve it, we’re going after it,” he said.

In other finance matters, the board also approved the following: a $747,000 AT&T phone contract (over five years), a $300,000 contract for new band equipment and a $363,000 contract for Lewis Lab roof repair work.

The board also approved revising its contract approval policy. In the past, a board vote was needed for contracts exceeding $250,000. That amount has been increased to $750,000. This only applies to contracting agreements for expenditure by the university and not by receipt of funds by the university.