SC STATE FOOTBALL: New scoreboard being installed at stadium

Bulldogs fans will enjoy an improved home-game experience this season thanks to a new scoreboard coming to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field at South Carolina State University.

On Thursday, Daktronics began dismantling and taking down the old scoreboard with a crane.

The new $800,000 scoreboard from Daktronics will be a high-definition, LED video board with sound. SC State no longer will have to rent sound equipment and hang speakers in the north end zone of the stadium. The scoreboard will be nearly 30 feet high and 53 feet wide.

The new scoreboard is to be ready in time for the national HBCU championship Bulldogs football team to take field at the first home game on Oct. 8 against Florida A&M.