 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

SC STATE FOOTBALL: New scoreboard being installed at stadium

  • 0
SC State Scoreboard

Daktronics dismantles and removes the old scoreboard in Oliver C. Dawson  Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field on Thursday at South Carolina State University.

Bulldogs fans will enjoy an improved home-game experience this season thanks to a new scoreboard coming to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field at South Carolina State University.

On Thursday, Daktronics began dismantling and taking down the old scoreboard with a crane.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks

The new $800,000 scoreboard from Daktronics will be a high-definition, LED video board with sound. SC State no longer will have to rent sound equipment and hang speakers in the north end zone of the stadium. The scoreboard will be nearly 30 feet high and 53 feet wide.

The new scoreboard is to be ready in time for the national HBCU championship Bulldogs football team to take field at the first home game on Oct. 8 against Florida A&M.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News