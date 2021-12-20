SC STATE FOOTBALL: Coaches crown Bulldogs as HBCU football champs

The last time South Carolina State won an HBCU national championship was 2009. Bowie State has never won one. This time, it was the Bulldogs’ winning the crown. Actually, two different Bulldogs.

The 2021 HBCU college football season is complete and two teams have been named HBCU national champions. The South Carolina State Bulldogs, who defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, finished No. 1 in the Boxtorow Coaches Poll, while the Bowie State Bulldogs finished No. 1 with the media. This was the first time since 2012 that the Boxtorow Coaches and Media Polls had different champions.

South Carolina State went undefeated in conference play on its way to the MEAC championship and the 31-10 victory over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.

“This is a special one for me, being able to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl with an HBCU national championship,” said South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough, who is in his 20th season at the helm. “All that we had to endure as a team and university, nothing is more special than finishing strong as champions.”

Bowie State had its best season ever, finishing 12-2 and winning its third straight CIAA championship. BSU also finished in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

“This is a great honor that we will cherish,” said Bowie State head football coach Damon Wilson, who just completed his 13th season as head coach. “Our coaches and players did an outstanding job this year, representing our university and conference (CIAA).”

The vote in both polls was extremely close. In the coaches poll, South Carolina State received 13 of 18 first place votes. Jackson State finished No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Florida A&M received two first-place votes and finished No. 3, while Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M rounded out the top five.

In the media poll, the Bulldogs received eight first-place votes, with South Carolina State receiving more first-place votes (9), but gaining five less points. Jackson State received one first-place vote and finished No. 3, one point behind SCSU. FAMU and Albany State rounded out the top five.

The Boxtorow HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW. The coaches poll, in its 12th year is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches and the media poll, in its 14th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

Coaches Poll

Final

(Records through December 18, 2021)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 South Carolina State State (13) 7-5 172 5

2 Jackson State (3) 11-2 162 1

3 Florida A&M (2) 9-3 148 2

4 Prairie View A&M 7-5 118 4

5 Alabama A&M 7-3 117 3

6 Alcorn State 6-5 83 6

7 North Carolina Central 6-5 76 7

8 Norfolk State 6-5 54 8

9 North Carolina A&T 5-6 28 9

10 Tennessee State 5-6 20 10

Others receiving votes: Hampton (5-6) 5, Mississippi Valley State (4-7) 4, Southern (4-7) 4.

(1st place votes in parentheses)

Media Poll

Final

(Records through December 18, 2021)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 Bowie State (8) 12-2 155 2

2 South Carolina State (9) 6-5 150 10

3 Jackson State (1) 11-2 149 1

4 Florida A&M 9-3 141 4

5 Albany State 10-2 108 4

6 Prairie View A&M 7-5 87 5

7 Alabama A&M 7-3 74 6

8 Savannah State 8-2 55 7

9 Alcorn State 6-5 28 8

10 Fayetteville State 8-2 22 9

Others receiving votes: North Carolina Central (6-5) 6, Langston (7-3) 4, Tennessee State (5-6) 4, Norfolk State (6-5) 2, Kentucky State (7-4) 2, Southern (4-7) 2.

(1st place votes in parentheses)

Boxtorow champions (coaches)

2021 South Carolina State

2019 North Carolina A&T

2018 North Carolina A&T

2017 North Carolina A&T

2016 Grambling

2015 North Carolina A&T

2014 Alcorn State

2013 Bethune-Cookman

2012 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2011 Norfolk State

2010 Bethune-Cookman

2009 South Carolina State

Boxtorow champions (media)

2021 Bowie State

2019 North Carolina A&T

2018 North Carolina A&T

2017 North Carolina A&T

2016 Grambling

2015 North Carolina A&T

2014 Alcorn State

2013 Bethune-Cookman

2012 Winston-Salem State

2011 Winston-Salem State

2010 Bethune-Cookman

2009 South Carolina State

2008 Grambling

2007 Tuskegee

