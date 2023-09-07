South Carolina State University will conduct its annual fall convocation on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Freshmen students are required to attend. The administration expects faculty members to attend, as well. Other students, employees and members of the public also are invited.
Dr. Jagruti Sahoo, associate professor of computer science and academic program coordinator, will be the featured speaker.
Classes will be canceled from 2-5 p.m.