The president of South Carolina State University outlined his strategies for continued fundraising and academic program reviews during a board of trustees meeting held Friday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville.

The board held the meeting there because its Scholarship Gala & Tribute is set for Saturday at the hotel.

President Alexander Conyers said the university has some "tough decisions" to make if it wants to continue to move forward.

"I'm calling this summer the summer of hard reset. ... We're going to have to make some tough decisions, some intentional decisions. We can't be stagnant. We've got to make some decisions for the students first: students first, faculty and staff second and alumni third," Conyers said.

He said that will include a deep dive into the university's academic program productivity report, which S.C. State Provost Fredrick Evans is working on.

"We've got to make some tough decisions when it comes to that, develop a way ahead for additional resources and strategies for education majors," Conyers said.

He continued, "I think there are some more resources and things that we can be doing that I've got to put forth the resources for recruitment, retention and helping (education majors) pass the PRAXIS exam, perhaps hiring a PRAXIS coordinator, a PRAXIS lab.

"We certainly know that the state has a shortage of teachers, and if we aren't careful, everybody else around us will be recruiting these students for teachers."

The president said a cabinet retreat will also be held this summer.

"This is going to focus on talent management, reporting structure and then (a) 100%-of-positions review. We haven't done that probably in maybe a decade, maybe longer, looking at very single position and asking ourselves: Is this position still valid? Should it still be funded? Could we take these funds and reallocate it to a much-needed position someplace else? It's things that successful universities do every two to three years, and I know we haven't done that," Conyers said.

He said the university also continues to work on implementing additional safety and security measures, as well as the master, strategic and capital campaign plans.

The president said the university will also be finalizing its plan for a board of visitors and naming opportunities policy, both of which he said will "tie into the university's capital campaign."

Conyers also reported on the university's partnership with Educational Advancement, a non-profit that provides scalable, sustainable and operations- and technology-focused solutions to HBCUs to help them serve their students and meet their strategic goals.

Through the nonprofit, which has already provided $1.3 million in grant funding to the university, S.C. State has received funding for a transformation officer for a three-year period, along with an enrollment management IT specialist who will serve for the same time period.

"We have our IT division, but this person will be an IT specialist that works specifically in enrollment management," Conyers said.

The president said Ed Advancement is also partnering with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which asked the nonprofit to help the foundation identify two HBCUs to serve as a Lighthouse institution. S.C. State was selected as one of them for "lighting the path for other HBCUs to follow when it comes to technology and using data-driven decisions and IT transformation."

Conyers said, as a Lighthouse institution, the university received funding for services and personnel "to do a whole data-integrated, campus-wide integration specifically geared toward student outcomes and retention and graduation."

The president also reported that he is working on hiring an executive director for the university's burgeoning transportation center, one who will oversee its construction.

"We're looking forward to getting this out to bid. This is long, long overdue, more than 20 years. So we're very happy about this."

Conyers said Queens Village is also being renovated on campus to provide needed student housing.

"If you've been in them, the walls are solid. They're concrete walls, which means we've got to do some additional work with heating and cooling, but we certainly have a plan, a way ahead to bring these back on line, giving us an additional 56 beds," the president said.

He said the university is also preparing to begin its $4 million student center renovation and $20 million student center expansion projects, both of which are being provided through state funding.

The board also approved the organizational chart as presented by Conyers. It included the elimination of the vice president of strategic initiatives and the inclusion instead of a vice president of communications and strategic partnerships, along with a separate and distinct position of a vice president of institutional advancement.

"We don't have a senior vice president with a fundraising background. That's essential. If we're going to do this capital campaign, that's essential," said Conyers, noting the university would be looking to hire a vice president for institutional advancement.

Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, S.C. State vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, will now serve as the vice president of communications and strategic partnerships.

Conyers continued, "We can do this without any additional funding now and then as we grow this, we can come back and relook the standalone position, if needed, for strategic development and strategic alliances.

"It may not be a vice president, it may be director of strategic initiatives and alliances," he said.