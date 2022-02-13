SC State continues building projects; marketing to focus on academic programs

South Carolina State University trustees got an update on a host of building projects designed to improve the campus.

“We presently have 16 projects that are awarded and underway. We have 21 projects that are either in the bid phase, or in the design phase. Then we have another 12 projects that are what I would call on the board that are being discussed amongst the administration and moving forward before they move into the design phase,” Ken Davis, director of facilities/planning and construction, said during the board’s February meeting.

Active projects include the upfit of Azalea Hall, which will house the residence life and housing department, as well as the replacement of an air handler unit in Mitchell Hall.

Projects in the design phase or bid phase include those dealing with enhancing building access.

“We are working very hard with IT and an outside vendor to install CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) access on Hugine Suites and all of our academic buildings. That’s a project that we hope to complete over the summer if we can get through the design phase and get it out in time," Davis said.

He continued, “Renovations to ROTC are underway as well as Brooks Health (Center) and Poplar Hall. The seating project that’s going on in S-H-M is close to being finished with the design and should be out on the street (for bid) soon. We hope to complete that over the summer as well. Along with that project, we’ll also be replacing the floor that’s around the court, as well as the exterior doors leading into the building.”

Davis also reported a $750,000 grant is being used to rectify humidity and leaky roof issues in the university's Fine Arts Building.

"We hope to have it on the street for bid in March. ... We’re also looking at an outdoor waiting area for the Crawford Zimmerman building. That’s one of the projects that we’re looking to complete with some of the COVID funds. Washington Dining Hall water line replacement is underway and about to be out on the street for bids," he said.

Consideration of approval for the second phase of renovation work on the university's student center is also on the agenda of the state General Assembly's Joint Bond Review Committee.

"We’re definitely in hopes of getting that project out on the street before the summer so construction gets started on that ... and we have quite a few academic space upgrades that we’re going to try to get going over the summer. That’s upfit to some classrooms in Hodge Hall and Turner D, as well as bathroom upgrades in Turner A, B, C and D, Belcher Hall, Staley Hall first floor and Nance Hall," Davis said.

"Then we also have the relocation of the Honors College on the board that we’re working on, as well as some Rowe and Nix ideas that we’re working on with (S.C. State Interim) President (Alexander) Conyers," he said.

Public relations/institutional advancement

Sonja Bennett-Bellamy, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, said, "It has indeed been an awesome year up to this point from a public relations standpoint."

The university, for example, welcomed new chief development officer Adrian Scott and has awarded a contract to a vendor for the development of a new university website.

"We're excited about that. We're also in the process of initiating multiple projects across the board in the communications and marketing realm, specifically marketing activities that are going to highlight student successes and our academic programs," she said.

Bennett-Bellamy continued, "We've also initiated some campus beautification initiatives that include the installation of new flag pole banners and banners across the campus."

"We just had a very high-level meeting with the enrollment management VP and Mr. Roger Jones with The Parish Group. That is the firm that has been commissioned to produce our collateral materials for recruitment," she said, noting that the university is also continuing to prepare for major upcoming university events such as Founders' Day, the Honors and Awards Convocation and spring commencement.

Scott said, "I've got about 20-plus years now in higher ed fundraising, planned giving, major giving, corporate and foundation relations. ... I'm excited to rejoin Bulldog Nation to help and to strengthen and develop the comprehensive fundraising plan and to begin wrapping my arms around the feasibility study that was done for the capital campaign."

Hank Allen, president of the S.C. State National Alumni Association, reported on alumni relations, including the amount of giving made to the university following the Celebration Bowl.

It included the Atlanta chapter's $24,000 donation to the university's "Ready All to Do and Dare" fundraising campaign, along with the $54,000 that the association raised.

"In less than seven days, over 1,000 people donated to a Text to Give campaign. All of those funds totaling $78,000 will go to the Ready All to Do and Dare campaign, along with the names and addresses of all of those folks who supported those campaigns. Again, that definitely helps increase our participation rate," Allen said.

He also thanked Davion Petty, the university's new admissions director, for his work to reach out to alumni chapters and talk about admissions and recruitment support.

"Everything is about enrollment ... and retainment. So we appreciate that Mr. Petty is now in admissions, and we look forward to collaborating and working with him on a day-to-day basis. We also want to welcome and look forward to working with Mr. Adrian Scott," Allen said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

