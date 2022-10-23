SC State Class of 1971 celebrates reunion at Golden Class luncheon

Homecoming week was a joyous occasion for South Carolina State University alumni, especially for the Golden Class of 1971.

Class members celebrated their reunion with a luncheon that was held in the Bulldog Lounge at SC State’s student center. SC State alumni came from all over the country to participate in the luncheon and other homecoming activities on campus. The class also celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021, but did so virtually.

“Because of the pandemic, we weren’t able to get together in person. However, we still had our reunion, it was just via Zoom,” said Patrena Rice, the coordinator of the event.

Rice is a 1971 graduate of SC State who received her degree in math. She resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, but loves to visit the campus during special events.

“Today is our celebration and our day to meet and greet each other because we haven’t seen some folks in 50 years,” Rice said. “In addition to that, it’s just a matter of getting together with friends and having some fun and we’re excited about our guests.”

During the luncheon, 1971 alumni got the opportunity to mingle with classmates they have not seen in decades. Ice-breaker games were done to help them reintroduce themselves and they also got a chance to meet the university’s new president, Alexander Conyers.

Conyers spoke to the class and updated them on SC State’s recent accomplishments.

He talked about plans for new buildings and updates to the campus. He also discussed how he will continue to drive enrollment and retention.

“We now plan to make donations on an annual basis because we don’t need to wait five years. We, the class of ’71, are committed to doing that and we are incentivizing other classes to do the same,” Rice said.

Golden Class members like to refer to themselves as the “Quarter Million Club” because they have raised over $250,000 for the university.

“We want our alma mater to continue to grow, and they need our help and we’re in the position to do that,” Rice said. “This university means so much to so many of us. It’s because of this university that we are who we are today. We are very dedicated to the university.”

Lester Giles is another loyal alum from the Golden Class who resides in Columbia.

“After 51 years, it takes a little bit of prompting to remember faces but once you make the connection, it comes back to you,” Giles said.

He received a degree in business administration and also met his wife, Delphia Giles, at the university more than 50 years ago.

“SC State is a very good place to start,” he said. “I enjoyed my four years here and I think it really prepared me for the future, and I think most of my classmates can say the same thing. It feels good to be back.”