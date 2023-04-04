South Carolina State University’s Army ROTC Bulldog Battalion celebrated its 75th anniversary on Friday, March 31, at the annual Military Ball in conjunction with the SC State University Military Alumni Association.

Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, SC State Class of 1990, was the keynote speaker, and several of his fellow general officers also returned to their alma mater for the ball. They included SC State's first general, Retired Brig. Gen. George B. Price, Class of 1951.

Congressman James E. Clyburn, Class of 1961, also addressed the crowd.

The partygoers were welcomed to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center by SC State President Alexander Conyers, who is a retired Army colonel, and First Lady Agatha Conyers. Both are SC State alumni.

The Army ROTC Program was established in the 1947-48 school year at SC State. More than 2,000 officers have joined the U.S. Military's ranks from the program.

The Bulldog Battalion averages approximately 160 cadets and is still recognized as one of the largest producers of minority officers for the United States Army.

