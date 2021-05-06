SC State cadet goes from ‘Green to Gold’

South Carolina State University ROTC cadet Shaneque McCoy’s path to a commission in the U.S. Army was by no means a straight line.
She always had her eyes on a military career, but her initial performance on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) did not allow her to enter the field she desired. That led her to college instead of entering service after high school in Charleston, South Carolina.
In the long run, though, her backup plan paid off.
She enrolled at SC State but did not join the school’s ROTC battalion. Soon after receiving her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences, though, McCoy achieved the score she needed to realize her goal. She enlisted in the Army in 2015 with a clear vision toward leadership.
“Before I went into the military, I was already a leader, but it helped me be more disciplined,” McCoy said. “The military helped me become more career driven, because I did not know exactly what I wanted to do.
“I knew I wanted to work with kids and people in some kind of human services job. It wasn’t enough. I wasn’t fulfilled. I wanted to better myself.”
So with four years of service under her belt, she returned to SC State. But she never left active duty and continued to receive military benefits while taking classes. How? The Army selected McCoy for the Active Duty Option of the Green to Gold Program.
This allowed to leave her enlisted assignment at Fort Carson, Colorado, in an active-duty status, pursue her master’s degree and complete the two-year ROTC program.
“I was primarily interested in this program because it allowed me to focus mainly on school while receiving leadership skills in the ROTC program,” McCoy said.
On Thursday, May 6, she will be one of 10 cadets from SC State and neighboring Claflin University commissioned as 2nd lieutenants in the U.S. Army. And on Friday, she will receive her master’s degree in rehabilitative counseling, which fits right into her service goals.
After graduation, she will return to the Army as an officer in branched Medical Service. Having ranked second among her class of cadets, she received her primary choice for her career.
She will attend the Basic Officer Leader Course in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, before heading to her duty station at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The Green to Gold program required McCoy to complete another eight years in the Army, but since a career in service was always her objective, the requirement was never a concern.
SC State’s Army ROTC Department will host its Spring 2021 Commissioning Ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the SC State Fine Arts Auditorium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be limited to the cadets being commissioned and a few of their family members upon invitation only, but the ceremony also will be available to view virtually on Zoom.
Alongside McCoy, the cadets from SC State are Kareem Hinds, Jennifer Jeffcoat, Cane Primus, Ta ‘Myiah Reed, Dazzlin Thompson and Thomas Thompson. The cadets from Claflin University are Tyrei Boatwright, Daniel Elmore Jr. and Marquel Sanders. SC State Alumnus and ROTC program graduate Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. will be the guest speaker for the event.
To watch the Spring 2021 Commissioning ceremony via Zoom, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4386161223?pwd=bVF2RXN1QkxpTy9KQzEreXNFTGRiUT09.
Meeting ID: 438 616 1223 / Passcode: 52gyaP