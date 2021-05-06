SC State cadet goes from ‘Green to Gold’

This allowed to leave her enlisted assignment at Fort Carson, Colorado, in an active-duty status, pursue her master’s degree and complete the two-year ROTC program.

“I was primarily interested in this program because it allowed me to focus mainly on school while receiving leadership skills in the ROTC program,” McCoy said.

On Thursday, May 6, she will be one of 10 cadets from SC State and neighboring Claflin University commissioned as 2nd lieutenants in the U.S. Army. And on Friday, she will receive her master’s degree in rehabilitative counseling, which fits right into her service goals.

After graduation, she will return to the Army as an officer in branched Medical Service. Having ranked second among her class of cadets, she received her primary choice for her career.

She will attend the Basic Officer Leader Course in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, before heading to her duty station at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Green to Gold program required McCoy to complete another eight years in the Army, but since a career in service was always her objective, the requirement was never a concern.