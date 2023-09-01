By day, Avery Daniels spends his time looking after historical documents, photos and publications as the Miller F. Whittaker Library’s archivist at South Carolina State University.

By night, he’s hurling axes, hatchets and knives with incredible accuracy.

The 2006 SC State graduate started in the world of competitive axe-throwing in February 2022.

He walked into Black Water Axes and Ales in Orangeburg and immediately got hooked on the growing sport.

“It’s been therapeutic for me because my father died in November of 2021, and I was in a bad mental space,” Daniels said. “So, I needed an outlet. This provided that outlet, and it scratched my competitive itch, as well.”

Daniels is just as skilled with a big axe as he is with knives.

After just a year and a half of throwing sharp objects at a bullseye, Daniels has achieved pro status. He has qualified for the inaugural World Axe Throwing League/World Knife Throwing League Pro-Am Championships set for Nov. 9-12 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He will be competing in knives.

“There will be hundreds of throwers there from all over the world,” he said, adding that the competition has a large cash prize pool among all the disciplines.

He also has earned a bid for the World Championships in 2024 – again in knives, but he also expects to qualify in big axes and hatchets, given his rankings in the disciplines.

Daniels practices his sport at least five days per week competes in leagues at Black Water Axes and Ales and enters tournaments on occasion.

He has his own kit of axes and knives and a target board in his home. He averages about 100 throws per day, keeping that hand-eye coordination as sharp as those knives and axes.

“It takes a lot of focus, a lot of concentration and a lot of muscle memory,” he said. “Since it’s repetitive, it takes muscle memory to consistently hit your target.”

In just a few years, axe/knife throwing has become a massive trend at brew pubs, tap rooms and other establishments across the U.S. Daniels was one of owner Ty Merritt’s first regular customers when he brought the craze to Orangeburg by opening Black Water Axes and Ales in early 2022. The tap house hosts leagues one or two times per week depending on the season.

“I encourage anyone to come in and start throwing or book a reservation,” Daniels said. “It’s very addictive. It was for me. Especially if you start sticking the board consistently when you first come in, you’ll want to come back and join a league.

“It’s just like bowling or shooting pool,” he said.